Israel’s Iran documents prove Tehran lying: Pompeo

World Bulletin / News Desk
"For many years, the Iranian regime has insisted to the world that its nuclear program was peaceful. The documents obtained by Israel from inside of Iran show beyond any doubt that the Iranian regime was not telling the truth," Pompeo said in a statement.
Pompeo said he reviewed many of the files himself and officials have been analyzing them, which will continue for many months.
"We assess that the documents we have reviewed are authentic," he added.
Pompeo said the documents show Iran had a secret nuclear weapons program for years.
"Iran sought to develop nuclear weapons and missile delivery systems. Iran hid a vast atomic archive from the world and from the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] — until today," he stressed.
Pompeo said Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in the nuclear deal “that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop, or acquire any nuclear weapons”.
"Iran has lied and is still lying," Pompeo said.
He added that now is the time to revisit the question of whether Iran can be trusted to enrich or control any nuclear material.
In a statement Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israeli intelligence services had obtained 55,000 pages of Iranian documents revealing how Tehran allegedly lied to the world after signing a landmark deal in 2015 to curb its nuclear program.
His remarks followed a weekend meeting with Pompeo.
President Donald Trump is expected to announce his decision May 12 on whether the U.S. will pull out of the deal.
Current agreement is not approved by too many people, President Donald Trump says
Iran’s nuclear deception is inconsistent with its pledge in nuclear deal, says US Secretary of State
Targeted Palestinians include three legislative assembly members and former minister for Jerusalem affairs
Attack takes place in Afghan capital's green zone during morning rush hour
Pompeo lashed out at Tehran on Sunday during a rapid tour of Middle East allies ahead of a crucial White House decision on whether to quit a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Agreement comes after weekend phone conversations between British premier, French president and German chancellor
Military spokesman claims victims crossed or were trying to cross southern Gaza border
The decision, announced late Friday, will see 12 of the 38 so-called pacification police units (UPP) shut down and seven others merged into existing operations.
Russian, South Korean presidents welcome Panmunjom peace declaration in phone call
Israeli warplanes struck Hamas military targets and two boats belonging to maritime police in Gaza
Israeli army responds with heavy gunfire, according to sources at scene
President unlikely to stay in deal unless significant changes are made, says newly appointed secretary of state
Israel also targets two boats of the maritime police at Gaza port, says interior ministry
For fifth Friday in row, Gazans flock to strip’s eastern border to demand ‘right of return’ to lost homes in Palestine
Call comes amid row over Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s plan to move Romanian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Members of Jewish Voice for Peace taken into custody at US senator's New York office while sitting shiva