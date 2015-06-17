Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:21, 04 May 2018 Friday
America-Canada
08:54, 04 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea

South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout

World Bulletin / News Desk

The United States is not reviewing a presidential order to withdraw troops from the Korean Peninsula, according to Seoul's Blue House Friday.

A New York Times article earlier pointed to inside sources claiming that American President Donald Trump has told the Department of Defense to review a reduction in the U.S. military presence in Korea, which currently stands at close to 30,000 personnel.

The newspaper reported that Trump is preparing ahead for a peaceful outcome after planned talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

An official peace treaty formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War, for example, might reduce the need for such a significant number of American troops to deter an attack from the North.

But Seoul's presidential office, which already insisted this week that U.S. forces would be needed regardless of peace on the peninsula, again moved to clarify the situation.

"A key official from the White House NSC (National Security Council) has said the report is not true at all," chief presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a statement carried by local news agency Yonhap.

The message was apparently relayed to President Moon Jae-in's leading security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, who is currently in Washington to help the U.S. gear up for the expected Trump-Kim summit.

Another factor potentially complicating matters is the ongoing negotiation over military cost-sharing between Seoul and Washington. Trump has repeatedly claimed that South Korea does not pay enough.



Related US korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank

Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
Hawaii volcano erupts spewing lava
Hawaii volcano erupts, spewing lava

The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Greek Cypriot side distorting UN framework
Greek Cypriot side ‘distorting’ UN framework

Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti

US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal

Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US  
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom

State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea
US not set to withdraw troops from Korea

South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Human rights laws do not apply to Gaza rallies
Human rights laws do not apply to Gaza rallies

Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports  
Palestine s Fatah denies Israeli anti-Semitism claims
Palestine’s Fatah denies Israeli ‘anti-Semitism’ claims

Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'
Israel court convicts Palestinian poet for 'incitement'

Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border
Gazan youth succumbs to injuries sustained near border

Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies
Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers on Gaza border dies

The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal
Moscow rejects Syrian opposition's Homs truce proposal

Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Over 26 000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months
Over 26,000 refugees cross into Canada in 15 months

Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Workers around the world mark May Day
Workers around the world mark May Day

Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards

News

Historic inter-Korean summit underway
Historic inter-Korean summit underway

Seoul wants inter-Korean denuclearization declaration
Seoul wants inter-Korean denuclearization declaration

Two Koreas agree to hold summit on April 27
Two Koreas agree to hold summit on April 27

EU welcomes summit between North, South Korean leaders
EU welcomes summit between North South Korean leaders

Koreas reach 'satisfactory' agreement
Koreas reach 'satisfactory' agreement

Korean unity, historic handshake as Pyeongchang Olympics open
Korean unity historic handshake as Pyeongchang Olympics open



US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti

US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal
US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal

US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom
US fails to address Israel in remarks on press freedom

US lawmakers slam undisclosed Saudi deployment
US lawmakers slam undisclosed Saudi deployment






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 