US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes

World Bulletin / News Desk
More than 1,100 US economists signed a letter sent to President Donald Trump and to Congress on Thursday urging them to avoid repeating the mistakes that worsened the Depression in the 1930s.
The economic advisors to two Republican and two Democratic presidents and 15 Nobel laureates were among those urging the administration to fend off "a host of new protectionist activity, including threats to withdraw from trade agreements, misguided calls for new tariffs in response to trade imbalances, and the imposition of tariffs."
That letter also featured more than 1,000 economists urging legislators to reject the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, a trade measure widely blamed for deepening and prolonging the global economic crisis.
"Congress did not take economists' advice in 1930 and Americans across the country paid the price," the NTU said. "The undersigned economists and teachers of economics strongly urge you not to repeat that mistake."
The petition comes as a high level delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are in Beijing negotiating a solution to the trade dispute sparked when Trump imposed steep tariffs on aluminum and steel, and on $50 billion in Chinese goods.
Local officials typically blame seemingly random acts of violence on embattled ISIL terrorist group
5 children have been killed, hundreds injured during protests in Gaza over past 5 weeks, UNICEF regional director says
Palestinian National Council convened in Ramallah this week in absence of leading resistance groups
Iraq's Ibrahim al-Jaafari meets Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during his official visit to Turkish capital
The privilege has been part of the constitution since 1988.
The letter, from the National Taxpayers Union, which advocates for tax reform and government spending cuts, was sent on the anniversary of a similar missive sent to Congress on May 3, 1930.
There are only two challengers running against Maduro, both former supporters of the late Hugo Chavez supporters who have distanced themselves from the current government.
Brazil was one of several countries, along with the European Union, threatened with tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum.
Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US
State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports