US charges former Volkswagen CEO in emissions scandal

World Bulletin / News Desk
In the grand jury indictment, unsealed Thursday in Federal District Court in Detroit, Winterkorn was charged with four counts of violating U.S. federal law. The first count charges that Winterkorn conspired with other VW executives to defraud the U.S., defraud American customers and violate the Clean Air Act. The remaining three counts charge Winterkorn with wire fraud in connection with the scheme.
"If you try to deceive the United States, then you will pay a heavy price," U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement.
Volkswagen pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests by using software in nearly 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in the U.S. and agreed to pay $4.3 billion in penalties.
In 2015, Volkswagen admitted that approximately 11 million of its vehicles worldwide contained software for cheating on emissions tests.
Banesco CEO Oscar Doval was arrested after testifying before Venezuela's Military Counterintelligence directorate, where he had been summoned for questioning along with other top bank officials.
The Pacific island state's governor signed an emergency proclamation releasing disaster funds to the Big Island in the eruption's wake.
Turkish Cypriot president says Greek Cypriot administration has not given positive response on Guterres framework
US pilots suffered eye injuries after being targeted from area where Chinese military base is located, Pentagon says
Company pleaded guilty last year to cheating on emissions tests in 600,000 of its diesel vehicles in US
State Department spokesperson avoids condemning Israel for its violence against journalists
South Korea's Blue House presidential office rejects claim that the U.S. is mulling a military pullout
Israeli government considers current situation on Gaza border as ‘state of war’, Haaretz reports
Israel accuses Palestinian president of making ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks at Ramallah meeting
Court’s indictment against Darin Tatour cites one of her poems and handful of Facebook comments
Since border rallies began, dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire
The death of Anas Abu Aser brings the toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since protests and clashes along the Gaza border began on March 30 to 49, with hundreds of others wounded from gunfire.
Airstrikes have been carried out in Avasin-Basyan region
Russia insists regime be given ‘total control’ of region and that opposition fighters surrender heavy weapons
Canada denies formal proposal made to U.S. to strengthen border
Holiday commemorates struggle of working class to win fair employment standards