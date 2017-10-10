Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:06, 09 May 2018 Wednesday
America-Canada
Update: 09:54, 09 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
US media cautious over Trump’s Iran decision
US media cautious over Trump’s Iran decision

News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns

World Bulletin / News Desk

The American press expressed concern Tuesday over President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iranian nuclear deal, warning of repercussions.

The Washington Post led with the headline “Trump announces plans to pull out of Iran nuclear deal despite pleas from European leaders”.

The newspaper said that as part of the pullout, “a decision to immediately reinstate all nuclear-related sanctions would be the most extreme step Trump could take now”.

The New York Times said the long-anticipated announcement on Iran’s nuclear deal “plunges America’s relations with its European allies into deep uncertainty” and “raises the prospect of increasing tensions with Russia and China”.

The Wall Street Journal said Trump had dismantled his predecessor’s most prominent foreign policy initiative and went against the wishes of some of America’s closest allies.

Saying that Trump would impose “the highest level of economic sanctions” on Iran, the journal noted that sanctions “snapped immediately back into effect”.

Even Fox News, with its pro-Republican and pro-Trump bias, observed that “Trump for months had left open whether he would move to scrap the pact, and his apparent decision to re-impose sanctions has rattled European allies”.

The liberal NBC News said the decision has “raised fears that Tehran might respond by resuming its frozen weapons program”.

“The move also raises two important questions for the Trump administration and the international community: Whether Iran will respond by resuming its quest for nuclear weapons -- and whether reneging on the Iran pact might affect North Korea's willingness to cut a denuclearization deal of its own with the president.”

The Los Angeles Times called the decision “more severe than diplomats had expected and sent shock waves around the globe”.

They said it is not clear how the other countries following the deal will negotiate the web of U.S. sanctions.

Ignoring pressure from the U.S.'s closest European allies, Trump on Tuesday pulled the U.S. out of the landmark nuclear agreement that world powers struck in 2015 with Iran.

Trump opted not to extend sanctions relief on Iran ahead of a May 12 deadline, vowing instead to re-impose nuclear-related economic penalties.

The 2015 nuclear agreement placed unprecedented restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from international sanctions, but Trump has consistently railed against it since he began his bid for America's highest office, repeatedly calling it the "worst deal" he has ever seen.

All of the U.S.'s negotiating partners -- the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the EU -- agree that maintaining the accord is the best way to reign in Iran's nuclear program.



Related iran US Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea

Secretary of state's trip meant to pave way for sit-down with Kim Jong-un
Trump 'most Zionist least understanding president
Trump 'most Zionist, least understanding’ president

American president would get worst grade for addressing Palestinian cause, says US professor
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990

Number of pedestrians killed by cars increased 46 percent compared to 2009
US media cautious over Trump s Iran decision
US media cautious over Trump’s Iran decision

News outlets say president’s decision to pull US out of Iran nuclear deal raises various concerns
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea

Expectations rise around U.S. Secretary of State's visit to Pyongyang
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence
At least four hurt in new Nicaragua protest violence

The latest violence erupted Sunday between pro- and anti-government demonstrators in the southern region of Masaya. Riot police fired tear gas to try to quell the protest.
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'

Former Secretary of State John Kerry recently engaged in high-level dialogue with Iranian, European officials
UN report claims mass air raid casualties
UN report claims mass air raid casualties

UN says Air Force raid in Kunduz claimed at least 36 lives, wounded 71 more; no government response yet
Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Palestinians are arrested for 'suspected involvement in terrorist activities and violent disorder'  
Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday
Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday

US president has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether he will continue to extend sanctions relief on Iran
Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms
Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms deal

Israeli agency told to find incriminating material on Obama diplomats who negotiated deal with Tehran
Voters in Iraq s Kurd region have little faith in
Voters in Iraq’s Kurd region have little faith in polls

Financial woes and the ongoing rivalry between Baghdad, Erbil have eroded faith in party politics in Iraq's Kurdish region
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal Britain tells Trump
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal, Britain tells Trump

Speaking to US network Fox News ahead of meetings  in Washington with US administration officials, the British Foreign Secretary said Trump was "right to see flaws" in the deal but "Plan B does not seem to be to me particularly well-developed at this stage."
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians
Israeli army arrests 19 Palestinians

Palestinians rounded up for alleged involvement in 'popular terrorist activities'

News

US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying

Rouhani: Iran will overcome difficulties
Rouhani Iran will overcome difficulties

Germany, France reiterate commitment to Iran nuke deal
Germany France reiterate commitment to Iran nuke deal

Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal, Britain tells Trump
Don't ditch Iran nuclear deal Britain tells Trump

Morocco severs ties with Iran
Morocco severs ties with Iran

Israel staring at Iran finds itself before Russia
Israel staring at Iran finds itself before Russia

Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea

Trump 'most Zionist, least understanding’ president
Trump 'most Zionist least understanding president

Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'
Trump slams Kerry over Iran deal 'shadow diplomacy'

Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump, Asian stocks climb
Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump Asian stocks

Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday
Trump to make Iran nuclear deal announcement Tuesday

Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms deal
Trump hired spy firm to get dirt on Iran arms

US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990

Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea

US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte
US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte

US wants Israeli withdrawal from E. J’lem areas
US wants Israeli withdrawal from E J lem areas

US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes
US economists urge Trump to avoid protectionist mistakes






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 