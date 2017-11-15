Worldbulletin News

US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles


Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage

World Bulletin / News Desk

A preliminary magnitude-4.5 earthquake hit just east of Los Angeles Tuesday, sending shockwaves across southern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremblor's epicenter was 11 kilometers (7 miles) north of Cabazon and hit at a depth of 14 kilometers (9 miles).

Cabazon is roughly 144 kilometers (90 miles) east of Los Angeles, the U.S.'s second largest city.

While information is still coming in, the government agency said there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.



