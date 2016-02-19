Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
09:07, 12 May 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
09:43, 11 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan confirmed late Thursday that the U.S. has imposed travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats.

“The restrictions on our diplomats will be implemented from May 11, and these will be on a reciprocal basis,” Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told reporters at a briefing. 

But negotiations are ongoing between the two sides on the matter, Faisal added. 

Earlier, local and foreign media reported that U.S. authorities had planned to impose travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in the U.S. from May 1, but the plan was delayed until May 11. 

Under the new plan, Pakistani diplomats in Washington and at consulates in other U.S. cities will be barred from traveling more than 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) from their posts without prior permission, the local Dawn daily reported.

U.S. authorities have complained that Pakistan’s government has imposed travel restrictions on their diplomats. 

“Our diplomats are under restrictions and they can travel farther [than the capital Islamabad], but they have to notify the government of Pakistan. So we’ve taken reciprocal steps,” Under Secretary for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon told U.S. state-run media Voice of America last week.

Pakistani authorities have said that such measures have been adopted to ensure the security of foreign missions and their employees and the country has no other motives.

Relations between the two allies in the war against terrorism have been tense since President Donald Trump assumed office in January last year, mainly due to a clash of interests in war-torn Afghanistan.



Related US Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured

Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Iraqi Turkmen Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches
Iraqi Turkmen, Arabs cry foul over Kirkuk poll glitches

Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran

6 individuals, 3 entities added to OFAC list
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump

Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
UN chief calls on Israel Iran to halt hostilities
UN chief calls on Israel, Iran to halt hostilities

Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel
White house slams Iranian 'provocative' attacks on Israel

White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats
US places travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal  
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US

In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership
Iraq’s Sadr endorses regional governor for premiership

Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout
Mattis vows to work with allies after Iran pullout

Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E Mediterranean gas route
Turkish Cypriot leader slams E. Mediterranean gas route

Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’

US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage

News

Police officer killed in Pakistan
Police officer killed in Pakistan

Blast kills 5 family members in Pakistan
Blast kills 5 family members in Pakistan

23 killed after twin coal mine collapses in Pakistan
23 killed after twin coal mine collapses in Pakistan

6 laborers gunned down in southwest Pakistan
6 laborers gunned down in southwest Pakistan

Turkish military chief meets Pakistan’s president
Turkish military chief meets Pakistan s president

Pakistan's Imran Khan acquitted in police attack case
Pakistan's Imran Khan acquitted in police attack case

US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran
US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran

Three Americans held by N.Korea return to US
Three Americans held by N Korea return to US

US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal ‘worrying’
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal worrying

US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990
US pedestrian deaths at highest level since 1990

US media cautious over Trump’s Iran decision
US media cautious over Trump s Iran decision

Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea
Pompeo to secure release of US detainees in North Korea






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 