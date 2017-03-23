Worldbulletin News

Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump

Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that five "most wanted" ISIL leaders have been captured in Iraq.

"Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!," Trump wrote on his official Twitter account, after the Iraqi state television on Wednesday said the country's intelligence agency lured the ISIL terrorists into crossing Syria and arrested them. 

Col. Ryan Dillon, the U.S.-led Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve’s (CJTF-OIR) spokesman also mentioned the arrest of five ISIL leaders in his Twitter post.

"Iraq captures 5 key ISIL leaders during Operation Round up. The arrest is a significant blow to ISIL...," he said, adding: “CJTF-OIR is committed to lasting defeat of ISIL and setting conditions for stabilization."

On Wednesday, the Iraqi state television announced the capturing of the high ranking ISIL terrorists and published their photographs and identity cards.

Iraqi security sources, who wished to remain anonymous due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said the terror group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is hiding somewhere at the Iraq-Syria border.

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled over operations backed by the U.S.-led International Alliance.

However, from time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated "sleeper cells" in certain parts of the country.



