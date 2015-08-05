US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran

World Bulletin / News Desk
A total of six individuals and three entities have been added to "specially designated nationals list" of Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which enforces economic, financial and trade sanctions of the U.S.
Three of the individuals were born in Iran, while all of them are linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the statement showed.
All of the three entities are registered in Iran, according to the statement.
The U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he decided to pull his country out of the Iran nuclear deal.
Shortly after, the Treasury Department said the U.S. sanctions on Iran will take effect in 90-day and 180-day periods -- after Aug. 6 and Nov. 4.
Palestinians converge on Gaza Strip’s eastern border for seventh consecutive Friday
Malfunctioning electronic voting machines raise suspicions in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk province
Terrorist commanders captured in Iraq after intelligence services lured them into crossing from Syria, Iraqi state TV says
Antonio Guterres urges countries 'to avoid new conflagration in region already embroiled in terrible conflicts'
White House says US strongly supports 'Israel’s right to act in self-defense'
Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms move, which Islamabad says is reciprocal
Vote is suspended at some polling stations due to 'malfunctioning' voting machines, local official says
In statement, trio thanks 'President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home'
Iraq will hold its first post-ISIL parliamentary election this Saturday
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled US out of 2015 nuke deal between Iran, western powers
A journalist who made headlines in 2008 for throwing shoes at President George W. Bush is running for seat in Iraq’s parliament
Mattis, a retired four-star general who saw his Marines killed by Tehran-backed militias in Iraq, has frequently lambasted Iranian actions in the Middle East.
Mustafa Akinci says gas project which excludes Turkish Cyprus and Turkey not to contribute peace, stability in region
US move to unilaterally quit the deal damages its trustworthiness warns Turkish presidential aide
Government agency says there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage