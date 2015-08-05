US Treasury issues new sanctions on Iran

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced in a statement that it issued new Iran-related sanctions on a number of individuals and entities.

A total of six individuals and three entities have been added to "specially designated nationals list" of Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which enforces economic, financial and trade sanctions of the U.S.

Three of the individuals were born in Iran, while all of them are linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the statement showed.

All of the three entities are registered in Iran, according to the statement.

The U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he decided to pull his country out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Shortly after, the Treasury Department said the U.S. sanctions on Iran will take effect in 90-day and 180-day periods -- after Aug. 6 and Nov. 4.