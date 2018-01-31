Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:06, 17 May 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
09:43, 17 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Donald Trump's first secretary of state took a veiled jab at his former boss Wednesday, telling graduates of the Virginia Military Institute to vigilantly defend the truth. 

"As I reflect upon the state of our American democracy, I observe a growing crisis in ethics and integrity," Tillerson said in remarks at the institute's commencement ceremony. "When we as people, a free people, go wobbly on the truth, even on what may seem the most trivial of matters, we go wobbly on America."

"If we do not as Americans confront the crisis of ethics and integrity in our society and among our leaders in both the public and private sector, and regrettably at times even the non-profit sector, then American democracy as we know is in its twilight years," he added.

Tillerson was abruptly fired by Trump via Twitter in March with the White House claiming the former top diplomat had been informed beforehand of the president's decision. The White House narrative was later contradicted by a since-ousted State Department spokesman, setting off a flurry of confusion about the actual chain of events. 

Tillerson did not explicitly mention Trump by name during his address Wednesday but warned against accepting "alternative realities" unhinged from the truth -- a possible allusion to the "alternative facts" the White House proposed after Trump lied about crowd sizes at his inauguration. 

He further took aim at some key Trump administration policies including its opposition to free trade, saying it "and economic growth are the means by which opportunity is created for all people" after Trump scrapped U.S. participation in a Pacific free trade pact and ordered the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump and Tillerson had a tumultuous relationship, with the former ExxonMobil CEO counseling Trump against following through on some of his more controversial policy decisions, including pulling out of the Iran deal. 

Trump replaced Tillerson with former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who is markedly more hawkish than Tillerson, particularly on Iran. 



Related Trump rex tillerson
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Iraq s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US Iran
Iraq’s al-Sadr eyes government independent of US, Iran

Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon coalition came in first in Saturday’s parliamentary polls
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri

A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA

10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount

Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls  
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  

News

Tillerson shortens African tour over 'schedule demands'
Tillerson shortens African tour over 'schedule demands'

US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan
US calls for arms embargo on South Sudan

Major Trump fundraiser wanted Tillerson fired
Major Trump fundraiser wanted Tillerson fired

Erdogan tells Tillerson Turkey's regional priorities
Erdogan tells Tillerson Turkey's regional priorities

US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone
Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone

Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

What it means to be black during a Trump administration
What it means to be black during a Trump administration

Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump
Five high-ranking ISIL terrorists captured says Trump

Iran leader slams Trump’s ‘inane’ speech on nuke deal
Iran leader slams Trump s inane speech on nuke deal

Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea
Trump says Pompeo on way to North Korea

Trump 'most Zionist, least understanding’ president
Trump 'most Zionist least understanding president






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 