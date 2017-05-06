Canada sends in troops to help flood victims

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Canadian government has dispatched troops to provide emergency help for thousands affected by severe flooding in the west coast province of British Columbia, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Thursday.

Rain and rapidly melting snow have fed the waters of creeks and rivers, creating the worst flooding the area has seen in 70 years, with more heavy rainfall expected tonight and into Friday.

Across the province, more than 1,900 homes have been ordered evacuated and a further 2,900 are under alerts, signaling that homeowners may have to leave in short order.

“Troops are deploying to the affected areas and will provide assistance with evacuations, help protect key assets from flood damage and bolster sandbagging efforts,” Goodale said.

“British Columbians can rest assured that help will be provided as soon as possible.”

More than 140 Canadian Armed Forces troops were ordered to the area Wednesday night and a further 100 are expected to arrive by Friday.

“They will be going to the areas of greatest concerns and need,” said British Columbia’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.