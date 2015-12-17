Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:42, 21 May 2018 Monday
America-Canada
12:55, 21 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing

The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to live-stream his meeting with European Parliament members as he answers questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a top official said Monday.

But influential MEPs had pushed for a public hearing following the worst crisis in Facebook's history.

"I have personally discussed with Facebook CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibilty of webstreaming meeting with him," the parliament's leader Antonio Tajani wrote on Twitter.

"I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens," he added.

Tajani had invited Zuckerberg, saying the 2.7 million EU citizens affected by the data sharing scandal deserved a full explanation.

The visit comes as the EU is introducing tough new data protection rules later this month, which Facebook has said it will comply with.

Facebook admitted earlier this month that up to 87 million users may have had their data hijacked by British consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked for US President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign.

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into effect on May 25, aims to give users more control over how their personal information is stored and used online, with big fines for firms that break the rules.

Zuckerberg, who has repeatedly apologised for the massive data breach, told the US Congress in April that the more stringent EU rules could serve as a rough model globally.

The European Parliament hearing will run from 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm (1615 GMT to 1730 GMT) on Tuesday.

Tajani will also hold a private meeting with Zuckerberg the same day, a spokesman for the parliamentary chief told AFP.



Related EU zuckerberg
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem
Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem

Young Palestinians from across diaspora take part in online event
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for war crimes
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for ‘war crimes’

Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza  
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death

One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens  
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing

The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term

Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term 
Cuba plane crash What we know
Cuba plane crash: What we know

This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate

Polls opened early Sunday in Venezuela in elections boycotted by the main opposition parties, and heavily criticized by the United States, the European Union and many Latin American governments.
Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time
Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized in the West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Sunday, providing no further details on his condition.
Five ISIL militants killed in Kirkuk ambush
Five ISIL militants killed in Kirkuk ambush

Militants were ambushed while preparing to attack a village southwest of Kirkuk
Trump Moon discuss N Korea's threat to scrap summit
Trump, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit

After weeks of warm words and diplomatic backslapping, Pyongyang abruptly threatened to pull out of the planned summit next month because of US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment", according to the North's official KCNA news agency.
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN

Demonstrators call for end to Israeli occupation, independent investigation into Gaza killings
Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil
Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil

Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Barzani calls for coalition government in Iraq
Barzani calls for coalition government in Iraq

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'
‘No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'

Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow
Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello

Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.

News

Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe
Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe

Iran wary as EU presents plans to save nuclear deal
Iran wary as EU presents plans to save nuclear deal

France warns Italy against breaking EU commitments
France warns Italy against breaking EU commitments

Former EU Parliament chief Nicole Fontaine dies at 76
Former EU Parliament chief Nicole Fontaine dies at 76

EU commissioner in Iran in bid to protect trade ties
EU commissioner in Iran in bid to protect trade ties

'EU impressed at Turkey's educating Syrian children'
EU impressed at Turkey's educating Syrian children'

Zuckerberg to meet European Parliament leaders
Zuckerberg to meet European Parliament leaders

Facebook founder tells Obama to overhaul net surveillance
Facebook founder tells Obama to overhaul net surveillance






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 