Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:49, 23 May 2018 Wednesday
America-Canada
Update: 14:37, 22 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran

US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning on Monday said the U.S. will take all necessary steps against Iran's alleged malicious activities in the region. 

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Manning responded to reporters' question about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remark about Iran, threatening Tehran with the "strongest sanctions in history" if it did not change its regional policies. 

When asked whether the Pentagon will respond similar to the State Department, Manning said Iran's "malicious activities" are harmful as they remain a threat to the stability of the region and Pentagon will do anything in order to prevent it. 

Pompeo issued Monday a lengthy list of demands the U.S. is seeking to include in a new nuclear deal with Iran after President Donald Trump exited Washington from the landmark accord brokered by his predecessor and world powers. 

Pompeo called on Iran to halt a host of its activities in the Middle East that Washington has taken umbrage with, including its military support for the Syrian regime, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Yemen's Houthi rebels. He further said Tehran should stop threatening Israel, and release all U.S. citizens in Iranian custody.

In addition, Iran must "stop enrichment" of uranium, which was allowed with limits under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, allow access to all sites in Iran, Pompeo said, referring to military sites that require special authorizations under the accord, and declare all alleged past efforts to build a nuclear weapon. Pompeo further called on Iran to halt its ballistic missile program.

He promised the "sting of sanctions will be painful" should Tehran not change course "from the unacceptable and unproductive path it has chosen to one that rejoins the league of nations".

Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear accord struck between world powers and Tehran has rattled close U.S. allies in Europe who had been counseling the American president against taking such action. 

 


Related iran US Pentagon
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist

Jafar Farah was arrested in Haifa last weekend after taking part in pro-Gaza demonstration
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul 8 dead
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul; 8 dead

ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza

Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran

US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says
Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel s war crimes
Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel’s ‘war crimes’

Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
Palestine s Abbas to leave hospital soon PLO official
Palestine’s Abbas to leave hospital soon: PLO official

Mahmoud Abbas visits hospital three times in one week, raising speculation about state of his health
Artifacts discovered in Iraq's Dohuk dating from 5000BC
Artifacts discovered in Iraq's Dohuk dating from 5000BC

Home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Iraq remains a treasure trove of ancient artifacts, monuments
Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza arrests 11 in W
Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza, arrests 11 in W. Bank

No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack
Trump orders probe of alleged campaign surveillance
Trump orders probe of alleged campaign surveillance

The Justice Department has asked its Office of the Inspector General to look into the matter, White House says
Canada moves to downgrade ties with Venezuela
Canada moves to downgrade ties with Venezuela

Ottawa calls President Maduro’s re-election ‘anti-democratic’
Turkish jets destroy 4 terror targets in Iraq
Turkish jets destroy 4 terror targets in Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish military
Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem
Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem

Young Palestinians from across diaspora take part in online event
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for war crimes
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for ‘war crimes’

Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza  
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death

One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens  
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing

The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term

Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term 

News

Iran says to keep forces in Syria upon Assad’s request
Iran says to keep forces in Syria upon Assad s

Iran wary as EU presents plans to save nuclear deal
Iran wary as EU presents plans to save nuclear deal

EU commissioner in Iran in bid to protect trade ties
EU commissioner in Iran in bid to protect trade ties

EU to launch moves to block US sanctions on Iran
EU to launch moves to block US sanctions on Iran

EU countries agree Iran deal 'not perfect'
EU countries agree Iran deal 'not perfect'

Iran FM slams 'illegal' US sanctions
Iran FM slams 'illegal' US sanctions

Turkish aviation firm TAI, Boeing ink deal
Turkish aviation firm TAI Boeing ink deal

US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate

US-China trade deal could cost Europe
US-China trade deal could cost Europe

US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello

US to withdraw assistance from NW Syria
US to withdraw assistance from NW Syria

At least 10 killed in Texas school shooting
At least 10 killed in Texas school shooting

No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'

Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump
Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg on Trump

Pentagon offers Trump military choices over Syria
Pentagon offers Trump military choices over Syria

Pentagon rejects US plan to leave Syria as 'rumors'
Pentagon rejects US plan to leave Syria as 'rumors'

Turkey slams Pentagon statement on PKK terrorist
Turkey slams Pentagon statement on PKK terrorist






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 