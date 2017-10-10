Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:52, 27 May 2018 Sunday
America-Canada
09:55, 26 May 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Seoul welcomes Trump's latest twist on North Korea
Seoul welcomes Trump's latest twist on North Korea

South Korea's presidential office celebrates possible resurrection of Trump-Kim summit

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seoul's presidential office said Saturday it is "fortunate" that U.S. President Donald Trump might yet meet with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un as scheduled on June 12.

Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom welcomed the fact that "the possibility of the North Korea-U.S. dialogue is still alive without being terminated," according to a statement carried by local news agency Yonhap.

Just a day earlier, South Korean President Moon Jae-in admitted he was "perplexed" by the cancellation of the planned Trump-Kim summit in Singapore.

The American leader had pulled the plug on the meeting in an open letter this week in response to a threat of war from Pyongyang's regime following an apparent disagreement over how North Korea would fulfill its April promise to denuclearize.

But the North released a further statement Friday emphasizing its willingness to hold dialogue with the U.S.

Trump replied later in the day by stating on social media that his side is having "very productive" talks with North Korea.

He said his summit with Kim, if it does happen, will still "likely" happen on June 12 in Singapore.



Related north korea Trump seoul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela

Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban

Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
Airstrike kills 5 ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Airstrike kills 5 ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane
Canadian cadets to be expelled after defacing Quran
Canadian cadets to be expelled after defacing Quran

Video shows desecration with bacon, ‘bodily fluids’
Seoul welcomes Trump's latest twist on North Korea
Seoul welcomes Trump's latest twist on North Korea

South Korea's presidential office celebrates possible resurrection of Trump-Kim summit
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence

For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria

Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Kirkuk s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results
Kirkuk’s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results

Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada

2 suspects entered Indian restaurant, police say  
Kurd region won t use electronic vote machines in polls
Kurd region won’t use electronic vote machines in polls

Use of electronic voting machines in Iraq’s May 12 polls has led to allegations of electoral fraud
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees  
Trump Singapore summit won't take place
Trump: Singapore summit won't take place

'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence

'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital

11 civilians are also injured in attack
Israel to approve 2 500 new settler homes
Israel to approve 2,500 new settler homes

Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.

News

North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ
North and South Korea's leaders meet inside DMZ

North Korea still willing to talk to US ‘anytime’
North Korea still willing to talk to US anytime

North Korea dismantles nuclear test site ahead of US summit
North Korea dismantles nuclear test site ahead of US summit

North Korea threatens US with planned summit
North Korea threatens US with planned summit

North Korea eyes imminent nuke site dismantlement
North Korea eyes imminent nuke site dismantlement

Trump, N.Korea summit may face delay
Trump N Korea summit may face delay

Trump says detained American released in Venezuela
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela

Trump: Singapore summit won't take place
Trump Singapore summit won't take place

Trump orders probe of alleged campaign surveillance
Trump orders probe of alleged campaign surveillance

Trump, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit
Trump Moon discuss N Korea's threat to scrap summit

Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

Seoul 'disappointed' by North Korea
Seoul 'disappointed' by North Korea

N. Korea demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'
N Korea demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'

Seoul wants inter-Korean denuclearization declaration
Seoul wants inter-Korean denuclearization declaration

Seoul envoy thanks Xi for 'big role' in N. Korea nuclear talks
Seoul envoy thanks Xi for 'big role' in N Korea

Pyongyang cancels inter-Korean event over media 'bias'
Pyongyang cancels inter-Korean event over media 'bias'

Seoul offers high-level delegation for N. Korea talks
Seoul offers high-level delegation for N Korea talks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 