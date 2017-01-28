US imposed metals tariffs

World Bulletin / News Desk
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters on a conference call that the U.S. would begin instituting a 10 percent aluminum tariff on aluminum imports, and a 25 percent tariff on steel beginning Friday.
Canada, Mexico and the E.U. had initially been granted temporary exemptions to the import penalties after President Donald Trump announced them in March. The exemptions were set to expire at the end of the week.
The exemptions were made in the hopes of gaining other economic benefits for the U.S., but Ross reportedly said not enough progress had been made to warrant an extension.
During an interview with the CNBC television network, Ross sought to downplay the effects of the import duties, saying: "If the market, to the degree it was surprised, it will have to adjust to that. But markets adjust to facts."
But beyond markets, the economic penalties are likely to further rattle relations with some of the U.S.'s closest allies, some of whom are already facing the prospects of U.S. sanctions for seeking to abide by an agreement the U.S. and world powers brokered with Iran, but which Trump pulled the U.S. out of despite stiff opposition from Europe.
When Trump initially made the decision to institute steel and aluminum tariffs he did so under the pretext of national security, but the rationale has been balked at by the U.S.'s closest security partners in Europe, and Canada.
Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign minister, told reporters in Washington Wednesday that imposing the metals tariffs on Ottawa based on national security grounds was "entirely inappropriate" and "frankly absurd".
In Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel slammed the looming tariffs as at odds with World Trade Organization rules, and warned Berlin "will respond in an intelligent, decisive and joint way", according to The Associated Press.
The E.U., Canada and Mexico account for roughly half of the U.S.'s steel and aluminum imports, according to the New York Times.
The civilians were killed when Daesh militants raided their home in Saladin province
Israeli army claims the Palestinian attempted to ram his vehicle into Israeli forces in Hebron
Speaking at a high-profile security summit in Singapore 10 days before President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Pentagon chief also said the US military continues to support diplomats pushing for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
US on Friday vetoed a UN resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian people
White House confirms plan that could force local electric grids to buy more power from coal and nuclear power plants
Move was intended to protest US decision to move Washington’s Israel embassy to Jerusalem
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organizes fast-breaking meals in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, Kazakhstan
'Hopefully we'll have a meeting on the 12th. That's going along very well, but I want it to be meaningful,' Trump says
US penalties to include 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, 25 percent on steel
Since then, the City of Brotherly Love has cut energy consumption in municipal buildings, started replacing street lamps with LED lights, and launched a major green energy overhaul of its celebrated museum of art.
People in march organized by Humanitarian Relief Foundation chant: 'Jerusalem is capital of Muslims'
Canadian PM says sunset clause in trade deal ‘totally unacceptable’
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Turkish community helped make London greatest city in the world
Earlier this week, parliament ordered a partial annulment of May 12 general election results
The Bank of Canada said that while the economy's strengthening this year warrants a hike in rates, it nonetheless would take a cautious or "gradual approach to policy adjustments."