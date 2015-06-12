Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

World Bulletin / News Desk
The director of Guatemala’s National Institute of Forensic Science Fanuel Garcia announced the new death toll to local media. The previous figure was 62.
Garcia stated that 17 of the victims have been identified.
"It is very difficult for us to identify them because some of the dead lost their features or their fingerprints", Garcia said. "We are going to have to resort to other methods and if possible take DNA samples to identify them.", he added.
Meanwhile, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales visited the disaster area.
It is reported that teams have rescued at least 10 people trapped in lava.
Guatemala's National Disaster Management Agency (CONRED) said a river of lava had destroyed houses and burned people inside the village of El Rodeo.
Several children and some aid workers were among the dead, the agency previously said.
The agency urged residents living near the volcano to evacuate immediately.
According to a CNN report, CONRED head Sergio Garcia Cabanas said around 1.7 million people had been affected by the eruption.
