Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

World Bulletin / News Desk
"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?" Trump asked, apparently rhetorically, on Twitter.
"Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!" he added in a second tweet.
Trump's claim that he has the power to pardon himself follows arguments made by Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's lawyers, who said Sunday that should Trump choose to issue a self-pardon, it "would just be unthinkable and it would lead to, probably, an immediate impeachment."
"President Trump has no need to do it. He didn't do anything wrong," Giuliani told NBC's Meet the Press Sunday morning television program.
Trump and his administration have been focused on discrediting a special counsel probe into Russia and the Trump campaign that is being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
The American president claimed last week, without evidence, that the special counsel investigation would seek to interfere in this year's midterm elections.
It remains unclear what, if any, information Trump based his claim on, but it fits into his and his administration's efforts to discredit Mueller's probe, which the president has consistently derided as a "witch hunt".
Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff
The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.
Kim Jong Un Wants Hotel With $6,000 Per Night Suite for Singapore Summit and U.S. May Pay For It
Several children, some aid workers are among dead, says country's national disaster management agency
Many Iraqi provinces saw protests over the deteriorating electricity supply
The ministry says more than 13,000 Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire since start of anti-occupation protests
Razan al-Najar was shot by Israeli snipers while running to a wounded Palestinian in Gaza
At least 120 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire since March
Terror group PKK announced it had abandoned military posts, after Ankara hinted at possible military intervention
Deputy PM, FM say all settlements against int’l law, violate obligations of Israel as military occupying power
Local media, citing the medical examiner's office, identified the victim as Hyun Kim, 45.