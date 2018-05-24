Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:53, 07 June 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
09:20, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
US, North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor
US, North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor

Washington and Pyongyang aim to fine-tune details of next week’s Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit

World Bulletin / News Desk

The United States and North Korea held talks at the inter-Korean border Wednesday as reports suggested an unlikely negotiator could join the planned June 12 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North’s Chairman Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

According to sources cited by The New York Post, ex-basketball star Dennis Rodman is expected to arrive in the Southeast Asian city state on the eve of the summit and “could even play some sort of role in the negotiations”.

Rodman is seen as a friend to Kim, having previously visited Pyongyang five times.

He claims to have given the North Korean leader a copy of Trump’s ghost-written book ‘The Art of the Deal’ as a birthday gift last year.

“I think [Kim] didn’t realize who Donald Trump was at that time, I guess, until he started to read the book and started to get to understand him. Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are pretty much the same,” Rodman told TMZ in April.

Meanwhile, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday that American career diplomat Sung Kim was back at the inter-Korean border to meet with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

The pair had already led delegations for five rounds of negotiations since May 27, with Washington and Pyongyang aiming to lay the groundwork for a possible denuclearization agreement.

The U.S. has repeatedly insisted that it will not drop sanctions against the North until the latter abandons its nukes.

Such are Pyongyang’s financial difficulties that speculation has been building over who will pay for Kim’s luxury hotel stay in Singapore, as well as accommodation for his support staff.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing Tuesday that the U.S. government will not be picking up the bill, although Singapore is expected to support some of the summit’s costs.



Related US north korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria

Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users

Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'

Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson
Canada extends inquiry into missing murdered women
Canada extends inquiry into missing, murdered women

As many as 4,000 indigenous women, girls victims
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada Mexico
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico

Canada’s immediate reaction shoots down idea
Clash erupts between PKK Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq
Clash erupts between PKK, Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq

Peshmerga commander based in Sinjar says tensions ongoing
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests

Argentine Football Association says it cancelled friendly planned for June 9 due to political pressure
US North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor
US, North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor

Washington and Pyongyang aim to fine-tune details of next week’s Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah

Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada

School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff  
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

17 victims have been identified, says official
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.

News

North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows in Seoul
North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows in Seoul

Trump waits letter from Kim
Trump waits letter from Kim

Kim Jong-un remains ‘fixed’ on denuclearization
Kim Jong-un remains fixed on denuclearization

Koreas get closer in high-level talks
Koreas get closer in high-level talks

Russian FM Lavrov arrives in North Korea
Russian FM Lavrov arrives in North Korea

Seoul paves way for monk to visit North Korea
Seoul paves way for monk to visit North Korea

10 things US should ‘do more’ to save the world from Chaos
10 things US should do more to save the world

US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'

Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada Mexico

Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah

US soldiers sent to Iraq-Syria border
US soldiers sent to Iraq-Syria border

Comply with US nuke demands or else, Israel warns Iran
Comply with US nuke demands or else Israel warns Iran






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 