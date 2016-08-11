Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:53, 07 June 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
Update: 10:43, 06 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Canada extends inquiry into missing, murdered women
Canada extends inquiry into missing, murdered women

As many as 4,000 indigenous women, girls victims

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canada announced Tuesday it would allow a six-month extension for a national inquiry looking into as many as 4,000 murdered and missing indigenous women and girls.

The inquiry, which began in September 2016, was to have wrapped up by Nov. 1, 2018, but the deadline is now April 30, 2019. Inquiry officials had asked for a two-year extension.

The inquiry, made up of four commissioners, told the government it needed more time to hear testimony from the thousands of families and friends of the missing and murdered victims. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said there were about 1,200 victims between 1980 and 2012, but indigenous women’s groups put the total at more than 4,000.

The government provided $53.8 million for the inquiry budget, and the commissioners asked for an additional $50 million in funding to cover expenses as they visit communities to hear testimony.

But government officials said the request would have to be studied to determine if the extra allocation was justified.

To date, the inquiry has held 15 hearings in various communities and heard from 1,273 family members and survivors, but 1,859 have registered to tell their stories.

“We have a big, big agenda,” inquiry commissioner Michele Audette said in April.

The inquiry was formed by the federal government to find out why there has been such a high number of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls compared to the general population.



Related Canada
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria

Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users

Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'

Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson
Canada extends inquiry into missing murdered women
Canada extends inquiry into missing, murdered women

As many as 4,000 indigenous women, girls victims
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada Mexico
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico

Canada’s immediate reaction shoots down idea
Clash erupts between PKK Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq
Clash erupts between PKK, Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq

Peshmerga commander based in Sinjar says tensions ongoing
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests

Argentine Football Association says it cancelled friendly planned for June 9 due to political pressure
US North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor
US, North Korea continue talks amid Rodman rumor

Washington and Pyongyang aim to fine-tune details of next week’s Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah
Report slams civilians killed in US-led raid on Raqqah

Amnesty International urges US, France, and Britain to admit to civilians killed by their offensive last year in Raqqah
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada

School bus, helicopters, ambulances transport victims to hospitals
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself
Trump claims 'absolute right' to pardon himself

'I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?' asks president
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets kill 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military’s airstrikes target terror group in Zap region, says Turkish General Staff  
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69
Guatemala volcanic eruption kills 69

17 victims have been identified, says official
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates
Pope calls for dialogue as Nicaragua violence escalates

The Church has tried to mediate the crisis in the Central American country, but called off peace talks with President Daniel Ortega's government last week after a march led by victims' mothers was met with gunfire, killing at least 16 people.

News

Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada

Canadian groups call for ban on some plastics
Canadian groups call for ban on some plastics

US imposed metals tariffs
US imposed metals tariffs

Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1.25%
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 1 25

Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike
Canadian Pacific Rail workers go on strike

Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach
Canadian hacker gets five years in Yahoo breach






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 