Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

World Bulletin / News Desk
"I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate," Speaker of the House Paul Ryan told reporters on Capitol Hill, adding: "We have some more digging to do."
Representative Trey Gowdy, chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, was one of a select few lawmakers allowed into a briefing on highly classified Justice Department information pertaining to the FBI's use of a confidential informant to gain information from Trump campaign associates.
After reviewing the documents he said last week that he was "even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got".
The FBI was investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible connections to the Trump campaign.
Trump has maintained, without publicly presenting evidence, that former President Barack Obama imbedded a "spy" into his campaign, dubbing the alleged incident "Spygate".
Following Gowdy's apparent undercutting of the attempted controversy the White House maintained Trump "feels that there was cause for concern, and it should be looked at".
Gowdy took further swipes at the president's claims during an interview with CBS News, saying the use of confidential informants is commonplace in the criminal justice system, and dismissing the use of the term "spy" to describe the FBI's source within the Trump campaign.
"Undercover informant, confidential informant, those are all words I'm familiar with, I've never heard the term spy used," he said, when asked about the president's repeated use of the word "spy."
Trump and the White House have yet to respond to Ryan's remarks.
Ryan maintained, however, that more information was necessary before the case could be fully closed.
"As Chairman Nunes said just the other day, if we got all the information we're looking for, we could wrap this up faster. But I have seen no evidence to the contrary of, of the initial assessment that Chairman Gowdy has made," he told reporters. "I want to make sure that we run every lead down and make sure we get final answers to these questions."
'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts
'There's no doubt that we are working with Turkey to try and address their concerns,' says Jim Mattis
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks
Almost 200 people are still missing after volcanic eruption in Guatemala
'President Trump ultimately discovered that there is a Ramadan,' American Muslim scholar tells Anadolu Agency
Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson