16:54, 11 June 2018 Monday
11:24, 11 June 2018 Monday

Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"

World Bulletin / News Desk

Donald Trump's spectacular bust-up with America's closest allies at the G7 raises the already high political stakes for Tuesday's summit with Kim Jong Un, and highlights the dangers of the US leader's self-serving diplomacy.

Many analysts suggest Trump is perversely more at ease with traditional foes -- contrasting his treatment of the likes of Canada's Justin Trudeau to the red-carpet welcome he recently gave Kim's right-hand man at the White House.

Heading into the G7 summit in Canada in the characteristically bullish mood, Trump had promised he would pull off the sort of trade deal that only he, the world's greatest dealmaker, could make.

It will be "easy", said Trump, but the reality was anything but.

Despite diplomats' best efforts, and unusual personal involvement from leaders huddling in alcoves and sunrooms of a chateau by the Saint Lawrence river, the draft communique was barely enough to paper over the cracks.

So each leader, Trump and Trudeau included, left the summit and went off to tell their publics how hard they had fought for the national interest.

Watching Trudeau's press conference from Air Force One on his way to Singapore, Trump took umbrage at the Canadian leader's voter-tailored message and angrily rejected the communique.

Only hours earlier, Trump had performed his own victory lap in front of the cameras, declaring the summit a success and America's relations with its allies a "10" out of 10.

And faced with a choice between tarnishing his deal-maker credentials and throwing an ally under the bus, Trump's choice was never in doubt.

"He was angry about Trudeau's press conference," said one aide, on condition of anonymity.

So his aides rushed to turn the tables on Trudeau, painting the quiet-spoken Canadian PM as a back-stabber and the cause of the breakdown.

"There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door," said US trade advisor Peter Navarro.



