09:30, 14 June 2018 Thursday

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S leader was nominated by two members of Norway’s governing Progress Party, according to state broadcaster NRK. The deadline for this year’s prize passed in January, so this nomination would make him eligible for next year. It is unclear whether he was nominated for this year’s prize.

Nominations for the world’s most coveted prize are open to lawmakers, academics and researchers from around the world.

The Nobel Committee in Oslo typically receives hundreds of nominations each year, and past candidates have also included Russian President Vladimir Putin and Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. A record 330 people were nominated this year.