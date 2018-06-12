Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:00, 14 June 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
09:30, 14 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S leader was nominated by two members of Norway’s governing Progress Party, according to state broadcaster NRK. The deadline for this year’s prize passed in January, so this nomination would make him eligible for next year. It is unclear whether he was nominated for this year’s prize.

Nominations for the world’s most coveted prize are open to lawmakers, academics and researchers from around the world.

The Nobel Committee in Oslo typically receives hundreds of nominations each year, and past candidates have also included Russian President Vladimir Putin and Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. A record 330 people were nominated this year.



Related US Nobel prize donald trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over
Trump declares North Korean nuclear threat over

'Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,' president says
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group
Al-Sadr allies with Fatah to form majority group

Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr also affirms continued alliance with Allawi's al-Wataniye coalition  
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US
ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government

Chinese tech company to begin trading stock again, but U.S. Senate moves to reinstitute ban on selling American parts to ZTE
Turkish jets neutralize 34 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 34 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes kill 18 terrorists from June 1 to 8 in northern Iraq, says Turkish General Staff 
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult
Canada rallies to Trudeau after Trump's insult

The United States is Canada's single biggest trade partner, with two-way exchanges of goods and services totalling $673.9 billion in 2017, and Washington enjoys a $8.4 billion surplus.
Trump Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal
Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal

US, North Korea hold first ever summit in Singapore
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake
Trump and Kim open historic summit with handshake

First ever U.S.-North Korea summit gets underway in Singapore
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report
Netanyahu to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal with UAE - Report

Reports says that in 2016 Hillary Clinton 'knew that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were already working together behind the scenes with Mossad to counter Iranian influence'
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results
Allawi calls referendum on Iraq election results

Allawi's call came after a fire gutted largest storage space of ballot boxes in Baghdad
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Attacks kill 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Last year, Iraq declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit
Trump's G7 bust-up shows risks for North Korea summit

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul summed it up: "If Trump can't negotiate a deal on milk with one of our closest allies, how is he going to get a deal on nuclear disarmament with one of our greatest foes?"
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll
Jailed Lula still way ahead in Brazil presidential poll

Thirty percent of Brazilians would vote for Lula, who was president from 2003-2010, according to Datafolha pollsters.

News

Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week
Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week

EU-US relationship 'no longer self-evident': Dutch PM
EU-US relationship 'no longer self-evident' Dutch PM

ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US

Kim Jong-un to visit US, denuclearize gradually
Kim Jong-un to visit US denuclearize gradually

China accused of hacking, stealing US Navy plans
China accused of hacking stealing US Navy plans

US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Richard Thaler wins 2017 Nobel economics prize
Richard Thaler wins 2017 Nobel economics prize

3 British scientists win 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics
3 British scientists win 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics

Three scientists share 2015 Nobel Prize in medicine
Three scientists share 2015 Nobel Prize in medicine

Advanced material made cheaper by Turkish Nanografi
Advanced material made cheaper by Turkish Nanografi

France's Modiano wins Nobel Prize for Literature
France's Modiano wins Nobel Prize for Literature

Nobel Prize for seeing how life works at molecular level
Nobel Prize for seeing how life works at molecular level

N. Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May
N Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May

At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion

Macron reminds Trump of 'responsibility to history'
Macron reminds Trump of 'responsibility to history'

Erdogan criticizes Trump over Jerusalem move
Erdogan criticizes Trump over Jerusalem move

Trump defends ex-adviser, says 'nothing to hide'
Trump defends ex-adviser says 'nothing to hide'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 