US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

There is a nearby Turkish community mosque, the Diyanet Mosque of Bergen, but the FETO members instead congregate at the Trinity Episcopal Church.
Abdulhadi Yildirim, accused financier of the FETO terror group and brother-in-law of Adil Oksuz, Turkey's most wanted coup attempt suspect, are among those who attend.
Anadolu Agency has also filmed Yildirim in front of his luxury car dealership in New Jersey’s Edgewater borough talking to his employees and kissing an American flag, then handing the flag to an employee to kiss.
The church footage also shows Alp Aslandogan, executive director of the Gulen-linked Alliance for Shared Values, among the FETO members attending the church meetings.
FETO is behind the June 15, 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, which martyred 250 people and left 2,200 injured.
FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
