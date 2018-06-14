17:45, 14 June 2018 Thursday

North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

World Bulletin / News Desk

North America will host the 2026 World Cup after FIFA voters overwhelmingly opted for the financial and logistical certainty of a United States-led bid over a risky Moroccan proposal for the first 48-team tournament.

The vote by football federations was public, in contrast to the secrecy surrounding the ballot by FIFA's elected board members for the 2018 and 2022 hosts, Russia and Qatar, in 2010.

The U.S. proposed staging 60 out of the 80 games in 2026, when 16 teams will be added to the finals, leaving Canada and Mexico with 10 fixtures each.

134 countries decided to go for the trio bid of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, breaking millions of hearts in Morocco.

However, Morocco has remained dignified in the defeat by congratulating its opponent.