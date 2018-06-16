Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:14, 16 June 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
09:20, 16 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft received a death threat and suspicious white powder in an envelope mailed to her Ottawa residence, Canadian media reported Friday.

Authorities from both countries are investigating the incident.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland met with Craft Friday. Freeland told the ambassador that the incident was “wholly unacceptable”.

A supervisor who screens mail “encountered white powder in a letter addressed to the ambassador” Thursday morning, an email to staff read. Also enclosed was an expletive-filled letter threatening to kill Craft if she did not resign.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police as well as firefighters and a hazardous waste team were dispatched immediately to the residence. The substance has since tested harmless.

Tensions between the two countries have been exacerbated recently as North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiations remain bogged down and the Trump administration has imposed metals tariffs after originally exempting Canada.

President Donald Trump has been highly critical of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him “dishonest” and “weak” after the G7 Summit held in Quebec from June 7-8.

Some think those tensions may have spurred the death threat, but Freeland said there is no excuse for that kind of reaction against Craft.

“She does an essential and difficult job and Canada respects her service,” Freeland said.



Related US Canada Kelly Knight Craft
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Trump admin approves 50 billion tariffs on China
Trump admin. approves $50 billion tariffs on China

US will implement 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods that 'contain industrially significant technologies,' White House says
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorist hideouts in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday
Colombia to vote in a new president Sunday

Colombians go to the polls in the second round of presidential elections
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat
US ambassador to Canada receives death threat

Authorities from both countries investigating incident
McDonald s to test paper straws in US
McDonald’s to test paper straws in US

Restaurant chain to ditch plastic drinking straws in UK by 2019 and begin testing alternatives elsewhere
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds

Nearly $200M still frozen after Trump authorizes administration to use funds to bolster White Helmets, UN
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza
Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

No casualties reported
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade
Gazans mark Eid holiday under Israel's 10-year blockade

Gaza's Palestinians celebrate end-of-Ramadan holiday amid steadily worsening economic conditions
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Over 100K Muslims pray Eid ul-Fitr at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslims have gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image
A Bittersweet Anniversary Image

Grenfell Tower, an apartment building that is a 10-minute walk from the mosque, had gone up in flames, leaving more than 70 people dead. By the morning of June 14, 2017, 203 families were homeless, and most had lost nearly all of their possessions. More than half of the victims were Muslims.
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup
North America beat Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup

The soccer showpiece will return to the U.S. for the first time since 1994 after gaining 134 votes, while Morocco got 65 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday.
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

FETO terror group members go freely into Trinity Episcopal Church in New Jersey's Cliffside Park borough for meetings
Top White House officials planning to quit
Top White House officials planning to quit

Sanders reportedly telling friends she will leave her post by year's end; Raj Shah has not yet determined timeline
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election
Venezuela court rejects challenge to Maduro re-election

The elections chamber of the Supreme Court announced its decision on Twitter, and did not give the reasoning behind it. The court is widely accused of being biased in favor of the president.
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement to work toward de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution
Palestine welcomes UN General Assembly resolution

Turkey also says adoption of the resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians 'a major victory'

News

Japan bans Canadian wheat after some GMO grain found
Japan bans Canadian wheat after some GMO grain found

Trump to leave G7 Summit early
Trump to leave G7 Summit early

Canada extends inquiry into missing, murdered women
Canada extends inquiry into missing murdered women

Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada
Bus with 37 Chinese tourists crashes in Canada

Canadian groups call for ban on some plastics
Canadian groups call for ban on some plastics

US imposed metals tariffs
US imposed metals tariffs

McDonald’s to test paper straws in US
McDonald s to test paper straws in US

US church acts as meeting place for FETO members
US church acts as meeting place for FETO members

Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week
Israeli PM to discuss Gaza with US delegation next week

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

EU-US relationship 'no longer self-evident': Dutch PM
EU-US relationship 'no longer self-evident' Dutch PM

ZTE agrees to pay $1.4 billion fine to US government
ZTE agrees to pay 1 4 billion fine to US






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 