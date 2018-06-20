Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison

World Bulletin / News Desk
Thomas Jacques told Justice Francois Huot that the 28-year-old should be sentenced to 150 years, 25 years for each victim in a shooting spree at the mosque on Jan. 29, 2017.
“This unprecedented crime merits a punishment that reflects its horrible implications,” Jacques said in a Quebec City courtroom.
It would be the longest sentence given since Canada did away with the death penalty in the 1960s.
The defense argued that Bissonnette’s sentences should be concurrent, meaning the 25-year sentences would be served together, and that he would spend 25 years in prison before he would be eligible for parole.
In a statement Tuesday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) urged supporters to call for the sentencing to be consecutive, meaning 150 years in prison, effectively a death sentence.
“(W)hat it could do is set a strong precedent that violent acts of Islamophobia and other forms of anti-religious or racial hatred will be dealt with using the full force of the law,” NCCM executive director Ihsaan Gardee said in the statement. “It’s imperative our communities speak out to apply pressure in this regard.”
He asked supporters to write letters to the editors of their local newspapers to advocate for the 150-year sentence.
Gardee also called for signatures on a letter “urging the government to designate January 29th as a National Day of Remembrance and Action on Islamophobia”.The judge is expected to make his decision known in September.
New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act
Foreigners buy over 2,400 houses, marking a 36.1 percent rise year-on-year, according to official report
Over 1.4 million Turkish expats have cast their votes
Antonio Guterres 'would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council,' spokesman says
Long sentence would set ‘strong precedent’ against Islamophobia
"Officials do not want to report these crimes," Trump says without presenting any evidence
Israeli national security adviser meets Russian counterpart in Moscow to discuss Syrian developments
NATO's breakdown is not inevitable -- we can maintain it, and all the benefits we derive, argues Jens Stoltenburg
Some interesting facts about Muslim nations and the players in this year’s competition.
Global tide of forcibly displaced people rose 2.9M last year; Turkey hosts largest refugee population, most Syrians
Republican-controlled Senate votes 85-10 for fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said earlier that nearly 40 foreign fighters allied to Syria's regime were killed in the raid in eastern Syria.
Osman Askin Bak says Turkey prepared to host 2024 UEFA European Football Championship
12,845 registered Turkish voters cast ballots for Turkey's presidential, general elections in New York
Settlers clash with Israeli police over illegal settlement outpost built on Palestinian land
Israeli army strikes at al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza Strip