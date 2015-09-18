Worldbulletin News

White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace
Top Trump advisers arrive in Cairo after earlier stops in Jordan, Saudi Arabia

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two top-level White House officials arrived in Cairo on Thursday to discuss the stalled Palestine-Israel peace process and other regional developments.

 

Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, two top advisers for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in Cairo on Thursday after making earlier stops in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

 

According to a diplomatic source at Cairo International Airport, the visit is expected to last several hours.

 

The visit is expected to include meetings with top Egyptian officials, with whom they plan to discuss regional developments, especially those pertaining to Palestine-Israel.

 

The talks are reportedly aimed at finding a political settlement to the various crises plaguing the Middle East, the same source said.

 


