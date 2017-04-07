Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:07, 22 June 2018 Friday
America-Canada
Update: 15:30, 22 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. said Thursday it is "deeply troubled" by the Syrian regime's reported violations of a cease-fire governing southwestern Syria, warning of "serious repercussions" if Russia fails to hold Damascus to account.

"Syrian regime military and militia units, according to our reports, have violated the southwest de-escalation zone and initiated airstrikes, artillery, and rocket attacks," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"The United States continues to warn both the Russian government and the Assad regime of the serious repercussions of these violations and demands that Russia restrain pro-regime forces from further actions within the southwest de-escalation zone," she added.

The de-escalation zone Nauert is referring to was agreed to by the U.S., Jordan and Russia in July 2017.

Regime forces along with Iranian-backed militias launched an operation against opposition groups in southwestern Daraa province on Wednesday, killing eight civilians, according to the Syrian civil defense, also known as the White Helmets.

Amar Abadzayd from a civil defense unit in Daraa told Anadolu Agency 15 more civilians were also injured in the attacks targeting rural areas in northern and eastern part of the province.

The Daraa operation had targeted an area declared a “safe zone” and a de-escalation zone -- where fighting is supposed to be prohibited.

Most of southwestern Syria is incorporated in the zone and Nauert said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasized to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Larov, during a telephone call last weekend "the critical nature of mutual adherence to this arrangement and the unacceptable nature of any unilateral activity by the Assad regime or Russia.”

She added: “The United States expects all parties to respect the ceasefire, protect civilian populations, and avoid broadening of the conflict. We remain committed to maintaining the stability of the southwest de-escalation zone and to the ceasefire underpinning it.”



Related US syria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US House rejects conservative immigration bill
US House rejects conservative immigration bill

Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46

‘Koko touched lives of millions as an icon for interspecies communication and empathy’, Gorilla Foundation says
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says they will look into strengthening transatlantic bond in summit next month
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow

Administration to no longer require immediate legal proceedings for undocumented adults who cross illegally with children
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax

Amazon, eBay shares fall on news
Pentagon asked to house up to 20 000 migrant children
Pentagon asked to house up to 20,000 migrant children

Trump administration makes request following backlash over its immigration policy
Trump to sign order to address family separations
Trump to sign order to address family separations

President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Iraq s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government
Iraq’s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government

Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement
White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace
White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace

Top Trump advisers arrive in Cairo after earlier stops in Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes

Official results of May 12 elections have been dogged by controversy
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence
Palestinian succumbs to injuries amid Gaza violence

Muhammed Ebu Dekka was wounded by Israeli gunfire on May 14, says Palestinian Health Ministry
Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York
Thousands mark World Refugee Day in New York

Protestors march from Bryant Park to United Nations headquarters
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council
Palestine slams US exit from UN rights council

U.S. withdrew from UN rights council, accusing it of being hypocritical and biased against Israel  
Number of US smokers at historic low
Number of US smokers at historic low

Less than 14 percent of adults smoked cigarettes in 2017
Trump unveils small business health plans
Trump unveils small business health plans

New rule is latest effort by Trump to dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act

News

Syria’s Idlib rocked by twin bombings; 5 killed
Syria s Idlib rocked by twin bombings 5 killed

Diplomat denies US involvement in deadly Syria strike
Diplomat denies US involvement in deadly Syria strike

Russia, Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria
Russia Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria

Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria’s Manbij
Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria s Manbij

Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij

Trump releases $6.6M in frozen Syria funds
Trump releases 6 6M in frozen Syria funds

Pentagon asked to house up to 20,000 migrant children
Pentagon asked to house up to 20 000 migrant children

Russia, UN call on US to return to UN rights council
Russia UN call on US to return to UN rights

White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace
White House officials in Egypt to discuss Mideast peace

US Congress to pressure OPEC with Trump support
US Congress to pressure OPEC with Trump support

EU to put measures against US steel, aluminium tariffs
EU to put measures against US steel aluminium tariffs






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 