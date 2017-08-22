US to limit Chinese investments in technology

World Bulletin / News Desk
The paper, citing people familiar with the plans, also said that the US will block more technology exports to China. US President Donald has been complaining since his election campaign that Beijing is taking advantage of the US in terms of trade, while lawmakers have frequently raised concerns over US technology stolen by China.
“We’ve got trillions of dollars seeking our crown jewels of technology,” the newspaper quotes White House trade adviser Peter Navarro as saying. “There has to be a defense against that.”
Chinese investment in the United States already declined by 92 percent to $1.8 billion in the first five months of this year – its lowest level in seven years.
Last week, the White House introduced a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of Chinese imports to the country. Trump threatened to hit another $200-billion of Chinese goods with an extra 10 percent tariff after Beijing retaliated.
On Sunday, he conveyed the same message to all US trade partners.
China Daily has accused the Trump administration of “manipulative maneuvers," trying to preserve the global economic system, which is working to America’s benefit. “However, times have changed,” the state newspaper said in an editorial headlined, “Protectionism symptom of paranoid delusions.”
‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Two leaders announce they will form new government