Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:00, 27 June 2018 Wednesday
America-Canada
11:28, 26 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. has put a temporary pause on referring undocumented parents traveling with their children for criminal prosecution after they are apprehended while attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally.

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told reporters Monday that Border Patrol agents have stopped handing parents over to prosecutors for now in an effort to "maintain family unity".

Referring all undocumented adults for criminal prosecution is a key part of President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy and resulted in over 2,300 children being separated from their parents during criminal proceedings after Trump changed decades of past administration practice.

Prior administrations did not immediately refer all undocumented adults for criminal prosecution regardless of whether they illegally crossed the border with children.

Trump's policy shift resulted in the controversial separation of families but was stopped when he ordered Wednesday that families could remain united during criminal proceedings after days of seeking to shift responsibility for his actions on Congress and the Democratic Party.

Just hours before McAleenan's announcement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions sought to defend the "zero tolerance" policy, saying that if the administration ended the policy, "it would encourage more adults to bring more children illegally on a dangerous journey that puts these children at great risk".

McAleenan said the administration is looking at a plan to continue prosecutions without forcing an "extended separation" of parents and their children.

The White House said the criminal referrals would only be suspended for a short amount of time.

"This will only last a short amount of time, because we’re going to run out of space, we're going to run out of resources in order to keep people together," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

The immigration crackdown comes as Guatemala seeks protected status for its citizens following a devastating volcano eruption in the country near the capital.



Related US police
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan

Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO

Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections

Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition

Two leaders announce they will form new government

News

Arrest warrants out for 43 FETO-linked suspects
Arrest warrants out for 43 FETO-linked suspects

6 remanded in custody over insulting president
6 remanded in custody over insulting president

Police seize 24.6 tons of drugs since last June
Police seize 24 6 tons of drugs since last June

Brother in-law of top FETO figure arrested in Turkey
Brother in-law of top FETO figure arrested in Turkey

Ankara police cracks down on criminal group, 39 held
Ankara police cracks down on criminal group 39 held

Two killed in Marseille shooting
Two killed in Marseille shooting

US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

Oil prices retreat from 3-1/2 year peak
Oil prices retreat from 3-1 2 year peak

US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

Mattis visits China amid Korea talks, strategic tensions
Mattis visits China amid Korea talks strategic tensions

US ‘suspends’ Korean military drills
US suspends Korean military drills

US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 