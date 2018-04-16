US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions

World Bulletin / News Desk
U.S. UN envoy Nikki Haley slammed Iran Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the UN Security Council.
Haley criticized Tehran in a press release ahead of a session on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ latest report on the implementation of sanctions against Iran mandated by Security Council Resolution 2231.
Guterres' report "includes troubling, but not surprising, evidence that Iran has and continues to violate UN Security Council resolutions by shipping weapons across the Middle East, blatantly defying travel bans and providing support to terrorist organizations destabilizing the region," said the statement.
“This report lays out the strongest evidence to date that the Iranian regime continues to send weapons across the Middle East and blatantly violate Security Council resolutions,” Haley said according to the statement.
“From the Houthis to Hizballah, to Hamas and Assad, the Iranian regime has made a habit of devoting considerable resources, away from its domestic needs, to supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region.”
Haley said the U.S. would not allow “Iran’s violations and destructive actions to go unchecked”, urging Security Council members “to do the same”.
“The evidence in this latest report shows us all too clearly the consequences of inaction in the face of Iranian defiance,” she said.
Haley’s comments come after Iran's parliament held a closed-door session Tuesday to discuss the country’s economic situation amid expectations of a fresh round of U.S. sanctions against Tehran.
Iran continues to face a host of serious economic challenges, including high unemployment and a weakening currency, due largely to longstanding U.S. economic sanctions.
Many Iranian traders and importers face difficulties obtaining foreign currency, which they need to pay for imported commodities.
On Monday, Iranian traders staged a demonstration outside the parliament building in Tehran to protest worsening economic conditions.
According to local media reports, demonstrators decried rising costs of living, demanding that politicians move swiftly to resolve the country’s chronic economic woes.
Prince becomes first member of British royal family to make state visit to Palestine-Israel
Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday