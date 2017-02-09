Worldbulletin News

Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea

U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to North Korea this week as Washington continues to push for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Speaking at a press briefing Monday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Pompeo will fly to Pyongyang on July 5 to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his team.

Pompeo's visit will take place as part of a week-long trip to Asia and Europe, said the State Department.

He will remain in North Korea until Saturday to “continue consultations and implement the forward progress made by President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim in Singapore”, it added.

Trump last month announced that North Korea's denuclearization process will start "very quickly" as the pair wrapped up an unprecedented summit on Singapore’s Sentosa Island.

The two leaders signed what was described as a "comprehensive" deal in front of international camera crews.

The American president was full of praise for his "very smart" North Korean counterpart, describing their "very special bond" and a total shift in Washington's relationship with Pyongyang.

North Korea has repeatedly threatened to attack the U.S. after decades of hostility and suspicion since the 1950-53 Korean War closed with a ceasefire. Trump increasingly hit back with his own rhetoric since taking office last year.

But Kim told reporters at the Capella Hotel that they have chosen to "leave the past behind".

Trump also confirmed he would invite the North's leader to the White House.



