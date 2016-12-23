Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:21, 07 July 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
09:40, 07 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision

World Bulletin / News Desk

A truck driver in Canada who crashed into a bus and killed 16 people in April was charged Friday with 29 counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and bodily injury.

Jaskirat Sidhu, 29, was placed under arrest at his Calgary home, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and was put in custody to appear in a court next week.

The tractor trailer he was driving crashed into a bus carrying members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, aged 16 to 21. The coach, his assistant, the team therapist, a radio announcer and the bus driver were among those killed along with the players.

The horrific accident occurred April 6 on a remote section of highway in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The team was headed from Humboldt to a playoff game in Nipawin.

Sixteen died and 13 were injured, but Sidhu survived.

The charges break down to 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

The charges come after an extensive three-month investigation involving more than 100 officers. Investigators used 3-D technology to recreate the scene of the accident, Derek Williams, an RCMP superintendent, said at a press conference Friday.

“We have looked at every aspect of the collision including the speed of the vehicles, point of impact, position of the vehicles, impairment, road and weather conditions and witness evidence,” said Williams, who was the lead investigator.

“There [are] a number of elements that make up the offence of dangerous driving, including the marked departure from the standard of care expected from a driver, in this case a commercial truck driver,” he said. “The factors leading up to that are evidence and facts that are going to be before the court.”



Related Canada
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally  
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North

Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system

News

21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North

Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs
Canada to strike US with retaliatory tariffs

Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law
Muslim group wins stay of Quebec veil law

Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison
Canada mosque shooter could serve life in prison

Japan bans Canadian wheat after some GMO grain found
Japan bans Canadian wheat after some GMO grain found






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 