Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post

World Bulletin / News Desk
Trump said Kavanaugh has "impeccable credentials, unsurpassed qualifications and a proven commitment to equal justice under the law" while announcing his decision in televised remarks broadcast from the White House.
"Throughout legal circles, he is considered a judge's judge, a true thought leader among his peers; he is a brilliant jurist with a clear and effective writing style, universally regarded as one of the brightest and sharpest legal minds of our time," Trump said.
Kennedy, who at 81 occupied a pivotal spot on the Supreme Court, often wielded the swing vote in major court cases spanning the past three decades. His decision to step down gave Trump his second opportunity to name a justice to the top court and critically shape its ideological bent.
First flotilla was intercepted, seized in May by Israeli naval forces
Trump hails federal appeals judge as a 'true thought leader among his peers' as rocky Senate confirmation looms
Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO states for allegedly not pulling their financial weight, and has been reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin even as his ties with some of his western allies have become strained.
Last week, Netanyahu lifted three-year ban on government officials and Knesset members visiting Al-Aqsa compound
Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.
Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.