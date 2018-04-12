Trump taps Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court post

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Donald Trump tapped federal appeals judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace outgoing Justice Anthony Kennedy, ending days of speculation over who he would choose as his top court pick.

Trump said Kavanaugh has "impeccable credentials, unsurpassed qualifications and a proven commitment to equal justice under the law" while announcing his decision in televised remarks broadcast from the White House.

"Throughout legal circles, he is considered a judge's judge, a true thought leader among his peers; he is a brilliant jurist with a clear and effective writing style, universally regarded as one of the brightest and sharpest legal minds of our time," Trump said.

Kennedy, who at 81 occupied a pivotal spot on the Supreme Court, often wielded the swing vote in major court cases spanning the past three decades. His decision to step down gave Trump his second opportunity to name a justice to the top court and critically shape its ideological bent.