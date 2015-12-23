Canada sides with US over Russian pipeline to Germany

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canada and the United States found common ground Wednesday as both expressed concerns over a proposed Russian energy pipeline to Germany.

“Germany is totally controlled by Russia because they will be getting from 60 to 70 percent of their energy from Russia with a new pipeline,” Trump said on the first day of a NATO summit in Brussels.

“And you tell me that is appropriate, because I think it’s not and I think it’s a very bad thing for NATO and I don’t think it should have happened.

“We are supposed to be protecting you from Russia, but why are you paying billions of dollars to Russia for energy?”

Canada also said it had doubts about the Nord Stream 2 project that would be used to export gas to Germany.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was more diplomatic than Trump, but the same message was directed toward Germany.

“When it comes to Nord Stream, Canada has significant concerns about the project,” she said. “Canada has been clear in our international conversations with many countries."

“We discussed it with Ukraine, [for example]. So Canada is clear with our partners about the concerns we have with Nord Stream.”

History has shown that Russia has a penchant for attempting to control Europe by cutting off energy supplies.

“They will use that to weaken the European Union, to divide the European allies," warned Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada.