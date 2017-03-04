Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:10, 15 July 2018 Sunday
America-Canada
13:51, 15 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
US media shortchanges FETO threat
US media shortchanges FETO threat

US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group

World Bulletin / News Desk

An American film director said that the U.S. media pays too little attention to the threat of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mark Hall, director of the 2016 documentary, "Killing Ed," which probed the financial misdeeds of FETO-linked charter schools in the U.S., said: “Although I've given many interviews [on the FETO threat] to the media here, very few will accurately represent my statements and most refuse to publish my remarks at all.”

He blamed this lack of attention to FETO having spent “18 years spreading a false image through highly paid public relations and community outreach.”

He said many U.S. political figures, along with academics and journalists, fell for the “false image” created by the terrorist group and believe it “wholeheartedly.”

Now that there have been two years since the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey, more and more facts are being discovered showing that this terrible event was initiated by FETO, Hall said, adding that the media has done a poor job covering FETO activities in the U.S. as well as the defeated coup attempt in Turkey.

He said the media ignored the “large amount of money that this group receives from U.S. taxpayers.”

Americans who know the truth about FETO also support Turkey in its bid for extradition of the group’s leader Fetullah Gulen, who has been living in Pennsylvania since 1999, he said.

In July 2016, FETO and Gulen orchestrated a defeated coup in Turkey which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Since the defeated coup attempt, Turkey has sought Gulen's extradition from the U.S., and complained that the U.S. is not moving fast enough.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

FETO also has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private educational institutions that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group, including in the U.S.



Related US media FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Tensions have steadily mounted in southern Iraqi province over unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers
Trump 'might' ask Putin to extradite accused Russian hackers

Speaking in an interview with CBS Evening News conducted on Saturday ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader in Helsinki on Monday, the US president also sought to temper expectations about how much could be achieved.
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey
Jerusalem marks anniversary of defeated coup in Turkey

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police
Dozens wounded as south Iraq protesters clash with police

The protests hit several provinces including Basra, despite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announcing fresh funds and pledges of investment for the oil-rich but neglected region.
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza
Israeli plane strikes kite flyers in Gaza

No casualties were reported
US media shortchanges FETO threat
US media shortchanges FETO threat

US director of documentary on FETO-linked schools in US says FETO terrorists spent 18 years spreading false image of group
Public anger mounts in Iraq s Basra over poor utilities
Public anger mounts in Iraq’s Basra over poor utilities

Basra residents complain of high unemployment and lack of basic services
Trump-Putin what they have said about each other
Trump-Putin: what they have said about each other

Ahead of the Helsinki meeting, here is a selection of remarks the two world leaders have made about each other.
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension
UN peace envoy arrives in Gaza amid tension

Mladenov arrived in Gaza through the Erez crossing on Sunday
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah
2 injured by Israeli fire near Ramallah

Israeli forces raided a number of homes in Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza
Explosion kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza

Cause of blast in Gaza city, which also seriously injured another Palestinian, remains unknown
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone
Two Colombia police officers killed in emergency zone

The two policeman came under fire from snipers in the mountains surrounding the emergency zone in Puerto Valdivia, one of four municipalities in Antioquia department where locals have been evacuated over potential flooding and landslides from a hydroelectric plant at risk of collapse.
Irish Silk Road suspect extradited to US
Irish Silk Road suspect extradited to US

Gary Davis, who went by the alias "Libertas," was allegedly a Silk Road administrator in 2013 -- and was paid a weekly salary to carry out duties that included resolving disputes between drug dealers and buyers on the site.
Peru president sacks justice minister over judicial scandal
Peru president sacks justice minister over judicial scandal

Vizcarra's move came after a conversation between Heresi and Supreme Court judge Cesar Hinostroza was played on television. Hinostroza is one of the judges at the center of the audio recordings scandal.
Britain's Brexit dilemma
Britain's Brexit dilemma

Prime Minister Theresa May probably expected a more helpful stance as she welcomed Trump to Britain this week, given that the populist leader has been outspoken in his support for Brexit.
Trump in Scotland on next leg of contentious UK trip
Trump in Scotland on next leg of contentious UK trip

Trump is staying at one of his luxury golf resorts in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, in a private part of the trip before heading for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

News

Arab media launch broadcast to support Jerusalem (Qudus)
Arab media launch broadcast to support Jerusalem Qudus

Press agenda on May 21
Press agenda on May 21

Turkish, Russian news agencies sign cooperation deal
Turkish Russian news agencies sign cooperation deal

New Washington Post slogan: 'Democracy Dies in Darkness'
New Washington Post slogan 'Democracy Dies in Darkness'

Digital media usage of ISIL
Digital media usage of ISIL

South Sudan media in tatters as economic crisis deepens
South Sudan media in tatters as economic crisis deepens

After coup bid, Germany becomes safe haven for FETO
After coup bid Germany becomes safe haven for FETO

Turkish representations abroad mark July 15
Turkish representations abroad mark July 15

Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey
Two FETO suspects brought back to Turkey

84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid
84 get aggravated life terms over FETO coup bid

US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America
US experts raise concern over FETO threat in America

4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case
4 FETO members jailed in defunct daily case

Irish Silk Road suspect extradited to US
Irish Silk Road suspect extradited to US

Britain's Brexit dilemma
Britain's Brexit dilemma

Trump in Scotland on next leg of contentious UK trip
Trump in Scotland on next leg of contentious UK trip

459 children separated from families in US
459 children separated from families in US

US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin summit
US indicts Russian intel officers ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Strange alliance of Trump hawks and exile group poses threat to Iran
Strange alliance of Trump hawks and exile group poses threat






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 