Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
05:47, 21 July 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
17:13, 20 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A tourist boat capsized and sank in a sudden storm on a lake in Missouri, leaving at least 13 people dead, as authorities search for three others still missing.

Divers were scouring the lake for survivors and bodies following the accident overnight on Table Rock Lake, officials said. Several of the dead were children.

Rader told journalists that some of the passengers managed to reach shore after the boat capsized and began to sink.

Seven people have been hospitalized, he said, and a local hospital said two were in critical condition.

Rader said the incident was caused by heavy winds and the tour boat had been making its way to land when it capsized.

Two duck boats had been on the water at the time, according to Rader, one of which returned safely.

The man-made lake where the boat sank is a popular tourist draw located in southern Missouri near the city of Branson, on the border with Arkansas.

Rick Kettels, who owns the Lakeside Resort on the shores of Table Rock Lake, said the storm appeared to come out of nowhere.

"It just came up real quick," he told AFP, saying the severe weather struck around 6:15 pm local time. 

"I've been here most of my life and I never saw a storm this bad," he said, adding that he had not seen a warning from local weather stations.

When the storm seemed imminent he had rushed to the lake to urge guests and boats to evacuate, as rough waves began slamming into his resort pier.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'
Canadians waste 2 2 tons of food annually
Canadians waste 2.2 tons of food annually

Greenhouse gases from waste equal to adding 2.1 million cars to roads
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president
International pressure mounts on Nicaraguan president

Organization of American States condemns Daniel Ortega in resolution
Trump leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US
Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

South Korean foreign minister cannot 'rule out' trilateral summit in two months  
Turkish airstrikes neutralize 9 terrorists
Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 9 terrorists

Airstrikes conducted in Turkey’s southeast and northern Iraq
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk
Four blasts hit northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk

4 bombs exploded near roadside in Kirkuk, at least 10 people were injured
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N Cyprus
Boat carrying migrants sinks off N.Cyprus

19 reported dead, 103 rescued, 25 missing, rescue operation ongoing in Mediterranean
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament
Iraqi president retires sitting members of parliament

Under terms of Iraq’s constitution, current assembly’s mandate expired on June 30
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

In remarks ahead of this weekend's meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Argentina, Lagarde said there were signs global growth could begin to decline and called on policymakers to prepare.
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
29 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank  
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose
Israeli forces killed medic Razan al-Najjar on Purpose

Probe by Israeli rights group B'Tselem concludes that intentional fatal shot was fired at the Palestinian paramedic.





World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 