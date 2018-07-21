Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:14, 21 July 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
Update: 12:16, 21 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Donald Trump's long-time lawyer secretly recorded a conversation with Trump in which they discussed a possible payment to a former Playboy model who alleges an affair with Trump, according to multiple reports published Friday.

The recording, first reported by the New York Times, was seized during an FBI raid on Michael Cohen's office in April. Cohen formerly served as Trump's personal attorney for the better part of the past decade.

It was made roughly two months before the November 2016 presidential election, according to multiple reports.

Karen McDougal alleges Trump had an affair with her beginning in 2006 while he was married to current first lady Melania Trump. She sold her story to the National Enquirer for $150,000, but the Trump-friendly publication did not publish it, effectively killing it.

McDougal claims Cohen worked to have the Enquirer hold the story from publication.

Trump's current personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, confirmed the existence of the recording to the New York Times, but maintained his client did nothing wrong.

"Nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance," he told the Times.

The payment discussed in the recording was an effective reimbursement for the newspaper's payout to McDougal, according to the Times.

Giuliani told the newspaper the payback was never made.

The recording could be used as potential evidence in the FBI's investigation of possible campaign finance violations involving Cohen, including one such payment to adult film star Stephanie Clifford, who is also known as Stormy Daniels.

Like McDougal, Clifford alleges an affair with Trump beginning in 2006, shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to Trump's son, Barron

 



Related Trump US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says 'strict enforcement of sanctions is critical' to North's denuclearization
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog
Mattis opposes bid to remove Turkey from F-35 prog.

Turkey’s removal would result in production break, delays in delivery of nearly 100 F-35s, defense chief says
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105
Mauritanian Islamic scholar al-Hajj dies at age 105

Al-Hajj was known for his zuhd (ascetism), worship, and mastering of the sciences of Islam
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump says increasing interest rates is 'taking away our big competitive edge'
Demos erupt in Iraq s southern Dhi Qar Basra provinces
Demos erupt in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar, Basra provinces

Popular protests in Iraq’s southern provinces enter second week after spreading to capital
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation
Trump lawyer secretly taped Playboy model conversation

Trump lawyer alleges payment to newspaper holding model's story was never made
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Move is a reaffirmation of longstanding defense ties between the two countries, Pentagon says
Israel Palestinian movements reach ceasefire
Israel, Palestinian movements reach ceasefire

Ceasefire was reached under mediation of Egypt and 'international sides', says Hamas spokesperson
One dead as protests continue in Iraq
One dead as protests continue in Iraq

Protester was killed in southern city of Najaf, says Iraq’s Health Ministry
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress
Ex-Colombian guerrillas sworn into Congress

Farc members had to deal with widespread popular anger and faced fierce opposition from center-right and right
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
13 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said 31 people had been aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land in addition to floating low on the water.
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

After weeks of apparently fruitless negotiations, the United States early this month imposed 25 percent tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese mechanical and technological products -- sparking an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would hit back dollar for dollar.
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus
Thousands join dawn vigil to mark Turkish op in Cyprus

Today marks the 44th anniversary of Turkey’s military operation on the Mediterranean island  
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op
Northern Cyprus marks 44th anniversary of peace op

Island divided since 1974, when Turkish army interceded under Ankara’s guarantor status to protect Turkish community
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began
142 Palestinians martyred since Gaza rallies began

18 children among dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests
UN urges Iraq to 'fully respect' protests

UN chief's Iraq envoy calls on the incoming government to prioritize 'reforms and the fight against corruption'

News

US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure

Trump set to raise tariffs on China to $500B
Trump set to raise tariffs on China to 500B

'US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'
US respects Turkish legal system in pastor case'

US to provide $200 million in security aid to Ukraine
US to provide 200 million in security aid to Ukraine

Trump, leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US
Trump leaders of Koreas may meet soon in US

US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war
US 'especially vulnerable' in trade war

Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes
Trump continues to rip Fed over interest rate hikes

Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports
Trump threatens tariffs on Chinese imports

In Helsinki, Trump angers all Americans
In Helsinki Trump angers all Americans

Trump-Putin summit: Five key takeaways
Trump-Putin summit Five key takeaways






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 