20:31, 23 July 2018 Monday
09:19, 23 July 2018 Monday

Trump tells Rouhani to not threaten US again
U.S. president warns of consequences if Iran threatens his country again

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. President Donald Trump on late Sunday warned his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to not threaten his country "again".

In an all-caps tweet addressing to Rouhani, Trump said: “Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before.”

His Twitter post comes after Rouhani in an address in Tehran criticized Trump for his policy on Iran saying: "Peace with Iran would be the mother of all peace and war with Iran would be the mother of all wars."

“We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death. Be cautious!” Trump wrote.

Tension has remained high between the two countries since May when Trump withdrew the U.S. from a nuclear deal, which was signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany).

The 2015 deal places restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.



