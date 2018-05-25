10:01, 23 July 2018 Monday

Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead, 13 hurt

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two people including the gunman are dead and 13 wounded in Toronto after a shooting Sunday in the busy Greektown neighborhood, adding to concern about gun violence in Canada's largest city.

"One female adult has died. One young girl in critical condition," Toronto police said on Twitter, adding that all 14 victims were shot with a handgun.

The suspect is believed to have opened fire at police before killing himself, Global News quoted a Toronto police source as saying.

Officers, some armed with rifles, sealed off Greektown's main street, known as the Danforth, after getting the call around 10:00 pm (0200 GMT Monday).

Witnesses described to local media hearing about 20 shots and the sound of a weapon being reloaded several times.

Jody Steinhauer told CBC News she was at a neighborhood restaurant with her family when she heard what sounded like 10 to 15 blasts of firecrackers.

She said she was told to run to the back of the restaurant.

"We started to hear people scream out front," Steinhauer told the broadcaster.