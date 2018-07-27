US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to the broadcaster, Israel has proposed an alternative project to instead link the Dead Sea to the Mediterranean.
The alternative plan reportedly came up for discussion during a visit to Amman earlier this month by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but was ruled out by Jordanian King Abdullah II.
According to Channel 10, top U.S. administration officials have recently discussed the stalled Red-Dead Sea project with their Israeli counterparts.
The broadcaster quoted a U.S. National Security Council spokesman as saying that Washington had conveyed its continued support for the scheme to Israeli officials.
The U.S., the broadcaster reported, was now calling on Israel to implement the earlier agreement with Jordan “or find an alternative acceptable to both it and Amman”.
Washington is a main partner in the project and has reportedly earmarked $100 million for its implementation.
Israel suspended the project last summer as a means of pressuring Jordan to allow its embassy in Amman to reopen after an embassy guard murdered two Jordanian citizens.
Although Jordan allowed the embassy to reopen shortly afterward, the fate of the project remains in political limbo.
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week
'They definitely don’t want Trump!' US president tweets
'I don’t think tariffs are the right answer," says House Speaker Paul Ryan
AK Party's Hasan Turan also urges Turkish travel agencies to arrange more faith tours to Jerusalem
Hatidza Mehmedovic, the Mothers of Srebrenica, has died aged 66.