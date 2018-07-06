16:38, 02 August 2018 Thursday

Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus

World Bulletin / News Desk

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Malaysia Thursday, the first stop on a Southeast Asian tour expected to focus on North Korea's commitment to denuclearisation and simmering maritime and trade tensions with Beijing.

The trip is also an opportunity for him to promote the United States' strategic vision for Asia at a time of friction with China over its moves to assert sovereignty in the disputed South China Sea.

In Malaysia, Pompeo is set to hold talks with Mahathir Mohamad, 93, who was returned to power in May when the opposition won a historic election victory.

Mahathir's triumph -- the first time the opposition had defeated the long-ruling government -- "says a lot for governance and democracy" in Malaysia, a senior State Department official said as Pompeo arrived in Kuala Lumpur.

"It’s a strong democratic member of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)," the official added.

Pompeo will then travel to Singapore to attend an annual forum Saturday that brings together top diplomats from 26 countries and the European Union for talks on political and security issues in the Asia-Pacific.