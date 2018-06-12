Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
05:07, 03 August 2018 Friday
America-Canada
18:04, 02 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Trump receives new letter from Kim
Trump receives new letter from Kim

With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit. 

World Bulletin / News Desk

The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump had received a new letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, without disclosing its contents.

"A letter to President Trump from Chairman Kim was received on August 1," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

"The ongoing correspondence between the two leaders is aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore and advancing the commitments made in the US-DPRK joint statement."

Trump alluded to the letter in a late-night tweet thanking Kim for the return of remains of dozens of US soldiers killed during the Korean war, which arrived in Hawaii on Wednesday.

"Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action," Trump said.

"Also, thank you for your nice letter - l look forward to seeing you soon!"



Related kim jong un Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar 30
155 Palestine protesters killed by Israel since Mar. 30

Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
Trump receives new letter from Kim
Trump receives new letter from Kim

With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit. 
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N Korea in focus
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus

Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
US seeks clarification of controversial Israel law
US seeks ‘clarification’ of controversial Israel law

Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire
US Palestine refugee bill could backfire

Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees  
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel
Palestinian student Sentenced to 7 Months in Israel

Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018
Israel rejects exit to hundreds of Gazans in 2018

Last year, Israel denied exit to only 21 Gazans
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state
Aeromexico plane crashes in Durango state

Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
23 000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica
23,000 Nicaraguans seeks asylum in Costa Rica

Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups. 
Iraq has spent more than 700 bn oil wealth since
Iraq has spent more than $700 bn oil wealth since 2005

"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N. Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump Pence
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump, Pence

Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures

UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  

News

Kim wants North Korea to be 'normal'
Kim wants North Korea to be 'normal'

Kim meets China's Xi following Trump summit
Kim meets China's Xi following Trump summit

Japan working to arrange Abe-Kim talks
Japan working to arrange Abe-Kim talks

Kim Jong-un to visit US, denuclearize gradually
Kim Jong-un to visit US denuclearize gradually

Trump will take a U-Turn 
Trump will take a U-Turn

Trump, Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal
Trump Kim sign 'comprehensive' denuclearization deal

Turkish opposition MP calls Trump's threat 'sloppy'
Turkish opposition MP calls Trump's threat 'sloppy'

Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump, Pence
Turkish business leader blasts threats by Trump Pence

Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies

Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request

'No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats
No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 