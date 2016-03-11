US Senators introduce Russia sanctions bill

World Bulletin / News Desk
If passed, the bill will impose sweeping economic penalties on Russian political figures, oligarchs and family members close to President Vladimir Putin and would force the State Department to determine if Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism.
"For nearly two years, our nation’s top intelligence officials have repeatedly warned that the Kremlin is continuing its efforts to target our elections and sow chaos among our citizens,” Senator John McCain said in a statement announcing the legislation.
“Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow," he added.
McCain was one of six senators co-sponsoring the bill. He was joined by Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Bob Menendez, Cory Gardner and Ben Cardin and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.
Graham said current penalties on Russia have proven insufficient to thwart it from its alleged meddling in this November's midterm elections.
"Our goal is to change the status quo and impose crushing sanctions and other measures against Putin’s Russia until he ceases and desists meddling in the U.S. electoral process, halts cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure, removes Russia from Ukraine, and ceases efforts to create chaos in Syria," Graham said.
The legislation would also establish an Office of Cyberspace and the Digital Economy within the State Department and a National Fusion Center to Respond to Hybrid Threats.
The center would be tasked with preparing and responding to "Russian disinformation and other emerging threats emanating from the Russian Federation".
'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says
Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health
Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit.
Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees
Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups.
"Between 2005 and 2017, the finance ministry has taken in $706.23 billion dollars in foreign exchange" from oil, it said in a statement.
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Gara region, Turkish Armed Forces says
Chair of Turkish Industry and Business Association calls for 'high diplomacy' to solve Turkish-US tensions
UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip