US, EU forming 'united front' against China

World Bulletin / News Desk
The U.S. and EU are working to form a "united front" against China that could soon expand, President Donald Trump's top economic aide said Friday.
"We are coming together with the European Union to make a deal with them so we will have a united front against China," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox Business News.
"I think most of our trade team will tell you we're moving close on Mexico. So this unifies NAFTA and U.S., Europe, Australia, Japan. China is increasingly isolated with a weak economy," he said. "China knows what we are asking, they just have not made satisfactory responses."
The declaration comes amid a growing U.S.-Sino trade spat.
China announced earlier Friday it plans to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on $60 billion of U.S. goods, as the trade salvos between the world's two largest economies continued.
"The Chinese had better not underestimate the determination of President Trump to follow through and seek zero tariffs and non-tariff barriers, and subsidies and a level playing field and major reforms in IP theft and forced transfer of technologies," Kudlow warned, referring to intellectual property. "These are the things we have asked them in a number of meetings."
The U.S.-China trade relationship is estimated at $650 billion annually.
'The Chinese had better not underestimate the determination of President Trump,' Larry Kudlow says
Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation
‘Deal of Century’ may be postponed until after US mid-term elections, sources quoted in Israeli media say
At least 157 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
'Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow,' Senator John McCain says
Hassan Shukah is reportedly taken to medical facility following the abrupt deterioration of his health
Journalists, children and medical personnel among those martyred, Gaza's Health Ministry says
With little public sign of progress toward Trump's aim of Korean denuclearization, the White House said the letter followed up on the pair's June 12 summit.
Pompeo will push for sustained pressure on Pyongyang to destroy its nuclear arsenal, urging the region's leaders to enforce UN sanctions on the hermit state, State Department officials have said.
Recently approved legislation describes Israel as ‘nation-state of Jewish people’
Bill seeks to limit US funding for UN’s Palestine refugee agency to resettlement of 1948 refugees
Marshoud has been detained since March, when she was summoned to interrogation at the military base near Huwwara. When she arrived, she was transferred the interrogation center at Petah Tikva.
Mexico City bound aircraft carrying 103 people crashes shortly after takeoff
Three months of protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's rule and the brutal response by security forces and paramilitary groups have killed more than 300 people, according to rights groups.