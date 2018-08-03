Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
09:36, 08 August 2018 Wednesday
America-Canada
Update: 17:40, 07 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo spoke over the phone, said a Turkish diplomatic source on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu and Pompeo discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the solutions to the existing problems between the two countries, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Ahead of the phone call, a diplomatic source also said, a delegation led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal is set to leave for the U.S. for talks.

Onal and the delegation are expected to discuss the recent tensions between the two countries.

Cavusoglu and Pompeo had met in Singapore on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting.

Turkey, U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations following the U.S. imposing sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey. 

 


Related US mevlut cavusoglu pompeo
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost

Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source  
Air passenger traffic hits 120 4M in Jan-July
Air passenger traffic hits 120.4M in Jan-July

Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year 
California fires become largest in state history
California fires become largest in state history

Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles  
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog

Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza

Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Canada concerned over Saudi Arabia cutting ties
Canada ‘concerned’ over Saudi Arabia cutting ties

Officials vow not to kow-tow to Kingdom’s edicts
US s sanctions on Iran goes into effect
US’s sanctions on Iran goes into effect

Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah

Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
US to enforce sanctions against Iran
US to enforce sanctions against Iran

The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage

The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra

Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Trump administration misled public on poverty
Trump administration misled public on poverty

Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Who are the evangelicals
Who are the evangelicals?

Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq

Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza

-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire

News

'No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats
No one dictates Turkey' says FM over Trump's threats

Turkey welcomes Afghan peace call to Taliban
Turkey welcomes Afghan peace call to Taliban

Turkish FM warns against giving free hand to terrorists
Turkish FM warns against giving free hand to terrorists

Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib
Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib

Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK

Turkey's Cavusoglu, US' Tillerson speak by phone
Turkey's Cavusoglu US' Tillerson speak by phone

Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran
Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran

US demands probe into attack on envoy’s convoy in Dhaka
US demands probe into attack on envoy s convoy in

US to enforce sanctions against Iran
US to enforce sanctions against Iran

Trump administration misled public on poverty
Trump administration misled public on poverty

Who are the evangelicals?
Who are the evangelicals

Russia appoints Hollywood actor as special envoy to US
Russia appoints Hollywood actor as special envoy to US

Turkish FM, US counterpart meet in Singapore
Turkish FM US counterpart meet in Singapore

Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N Korea in focus

Turkey won't bow to US threats, Cavusoglu tells Pompeo
Turkey won't bow to US threats Cavusoglu tells Pompeo

US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure

Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 