Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo spoke over the phone, said a Turkish diplomatic source on Tuesday.
Cavusoglu and Pompeo discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the solutions to the existing problems between the two countries, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.
Ahead of the phone call, a diplomatic source also said, a delegation led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal is set to leave for the U.S. for talks.
Onal and the delegation are expected to discuss the recent tensions between the two countries.
Cavusoglu and Pompeo had met in Singapore on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting.
Turkey, U.S. are currently experiencing rocky relations following the U.S. imposing sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.
