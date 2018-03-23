China set to respond to new round of US tariffs

World Bulletin / News Desk
China said Wednesday it will impose 25 percent tariffs on a further $16 billion of US goods, making good on its promise to retaliate against new American levies.
China's levies will come into force at 12:01 on August 23, according to a statement on the finance ministry's web site.
The decision follows Washington's announcement Tuesday that it will implement levies on $16 billion of Chinese products starting from the same date.
The taxes were the second tranche of a planned $50 billion package that began on July 6 when the US slapped duties on $34 billion in Chinese goods, provoking a dollar-for-dollar response from Beijing.
Washington and Beijing are locked in a battle over US accusations that China's export economy benefits from unfair policies and subsidies, and especially from the theft of American technological know-how.
US President Donald Trump has boasted that trade wars are "easy to win" and warned he would hit virtually all Chinese imports if Beijing does not back down and take steps to reduce its $335 billion surplus with the US.
Washington has so far lined up an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports and last week Trump said he could raise tariffs on those products to 25 percent instead of the previously touted 10 percent.
Beijing has called on US officials to be "cool headed", but has warned it will retaliate against any tariffs with its own measures.
However, the US imports far more from China than it exports to it, meaning Beijing may at some point need to look for other means of retaliation.
Palestinian American mother of two ran a progressive anti-establishment campaign with focus on environmental protections
The announcement is the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade conflict between the world's two largest economies which has left global markets on edge.
Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
UN says at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to Gaza
Israel frequently launches raids in the West Bank on pretext of arresting 'wanted' Palestinians
Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source
Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year
Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles
Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday