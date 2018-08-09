Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:40, 10 August 2018 Friday
America-Canada
12:48, 09 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tahera Rahman knew her road to becoming the U.S.'s first hijab-wearing Muslim television reporter would be fraught with obstacles. 

After graduating from Loyola University Chicago her professors and colleagues would ask if she would be willing to take off her hijab, a headscarf often worn by Muslim women to cover their hair, to land a dream job in journalism. Her answer was consistently a firm "No."

"My boss said ‘that’s fine I respect your decision, but just know that you’re going to get a lot of no’s,'” Rahman, 27, told Anadolu Agency. 

And indeed the daughter of Indian and Pakistani immigrants did face rejection time and again, having her applications to newsrooms shot down in quick order, and forcing a revaluation of her career path. 

Rather than directly seek a reporter position, Rahman chose to pursue a backdoor into the newsroom. 

She eventually landed a producer position at WHBF-TV, a CBS-affiliated television station about three hours west of Chicago, Illinois. 

But Rahman was not about to settle for a position behind the scenes. She was determined to make her way in front of a camera, firing off applications to internal openings as soon as she could find them, but was again met with the repeated rejection her mentors foresaw, eventually facing a crisis of confidence that only her mother could pull her back from.

Durdana Rahman refused to let her daughter spiral into a void of despair, insisting Tahara work even harder to meet her goals. 

“I wrote them an email, my bosses, and I said tell me how I can be the best candidate, tell me what I need to do. And I kept working hard and then I applied the third time and alhamdulillah I got the job, thank God,” she said.

She first went on air Feb. 8 of this year, making history in the process. 

After her first broadcast the messages of support began rolling in from all across the world, from Mexico to the Netherlands, she said. Perhaps just importantly, Rahman has garnered the appreciation of those in her community.

She said she received one such message from a man in Iowa who said "‘I’m a father of two and I’m Christian, but any time you’re in Des Moines, I want you to come have dinner with my family, because I want my daughters to know who you are.”

"The support has been amazing. I couldn’t have expected anything better, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” she said. 

Rahman does not know where her career will lead, opining that it may lead to a job in national or international news. Ultimately, however, she is keeping an open mind. 

"I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference," she said. “It’s gonna be an adventure no matter what, inshallah.” 


Related US hijab
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry

Haider al-Abadi sacks several ministry officials amid ongoing protests in southern provinces
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing

Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honouring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a "shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage."
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

Representatives of a Russian-backed Serbian separatist party in Bosnia, whose leader has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department, have been courting Trump administration officials and allies and recently signed up two former Trump campaign officials to help them connect with Republican lawmakers.
Turkish US talks end at State Department
Turkish, US talks end at State Department

Additional talks being held, State Dept. says
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

Sanctions expected to take effect on or around Aug. 22
KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies
KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies

Al-Falih reaffirmed the policy that the Kingdom’s petroleum supplies are not to be impacted by political considerations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the minister as saying.
Rashida Tlaib becomes the first Muslim woman in US Congress
Rashida Tlaib becomes the first Muslim woman in US Congress

Palestinian American mother of two ran a progressive anti-establishment campaign with focus on environmental protections
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs

The announcement is the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade conflict between the world's two largest economies which has left global markets on edge.
Iraq urges Saudi Canada to resolve diplomatic row
Iraq urges Saudi, Canada to resolve diplomatic row

Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza

UN says at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to Gaza
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq s Mosul
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq’s Mosul

The militant was arrested during a raid in western Mosul
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Israel frequently launches raids in the West Bank on pretext of arresting 'wanted' Palestinians
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost

Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source  

News

UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims

Muslims at Kenya college barred for wearing hijab
Muslims at Kenya college barred for wearing hijab

Nigerian Muslim women decry discrimination
Nigerian Muslim women decry discrimination

Attack on Toronto girl wearing hijab proves false
Attack on Toronto girl wearing hijab proves false

Toronto schoolgirl attacked, hijab cut with scissors
Toronto schoolgirl attacked hijab cut with scissors

UK: Hijab-wearing primary girls to be questioned
UK Hijab-wearing primary girls to be questioned

Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

Turkish, US talks end at State Department
Turkish US talks end at State Department

US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran
Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran

US demands probe into attack on envoy’s convoy in Dhaka
US demands probe into attack on envoy s convoy in






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 