Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:42, 10 August 2018 Friday
America-Canada
09:14, 10 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis

Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canada will not adopt retaliatory economic sanctions in its escalating diplomatic war with Saudi Arabia, Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Thursday.

Riyadh is upset that Canada publicly rebuked the kingdom for not releasing jailed human rights activists. That, the Saudi government said, was meddling in its domestic affairs and would not be tolerated.

Saudi Arabia set in motion a series of steps to show its displeasure with its ally Canada through diplomatic and economic measures.

In the last few days, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador from the Canadian capital of Ottawa, ordered the Canadian ambassador to leave, froze all new trade deals and stopped imports of wheat and barley, ordered 16,000 Saudi students to leave Canadian schools as well as doctors and patients to leave Canadian hospitals and began selling off Canadian assets. The seller remains anonymous, but speculation is that it is the Saudis divesting investments in Canada.

The kingdom wants Canadian officials to fly to Saudi Arabia and make a public apology for meddling in the kingdom’s affairs, something Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said is not going to happen.

He has refused to step back from condemnation of the Saudis for their dismal record on human rights.

Morneau said his department has been watching developments as they unfolded to gauge the effects on Canada’s economy, but no retaliation is on the table as yet.

“We’re paying close attention to this situation, of course, because we wanted to understand the impacts,” he told reporters in Ottawa. “We are not considering any responses.”

Morneau said the Canadian economy is strong.

“We have not seen significant changes in our markets, so whatever may or may not be happening is clearly not a big impact on our markets,” he said. “It’s a situation we have to watch, but there isn’t a big economic challenge.”

 



Related Canada saudia arabia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate

President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis

Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry

Haider al-Abadi sacks several ministry officials amid ongoing protests in southern provinces
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing

Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honouring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a "shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage."
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

Representatives of a Russian-backed Serbian separatist party in Bosnia, whose leader has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department, have been courting Trump administration officials and allies and recently signed up two former Trump campaign officials to help them connect with Republican lawmakers.
Turkish US talks end at State Department
Turkish, US talks end at State Department

Additional talks being held, State Dept. says

News

KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies
KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies

Iraq urges Saudi, Canada to resolve diplomatic row
Iraq urges Saudi Canada to resolve diplomatic row

Riyadh isn’t involved in gov’t talks says Hariri
Riyadh isn t involved in gov t talks says Hariri

Canada ‘concerned’ over Saudi Arabia cutting ties
Canada concerned over Saudi Arabia cutting ties

Saudi Arabia’s state airline to halt Toronto flights
Saudi Arabia s state airline to halt Toronto flights

Saudi Arabia unveils 2018 pilgrimage media plan
Saudi Arabia unveils 2018 pilgrimage media plan

Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians

Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US
Canada Mexico say free trade deal must include US






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 