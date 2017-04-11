10:15, 11 August 2018 Saturday

US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Arkansas police officer has been fired after telling a group of African Americans "you don't belong in my city".

Mike Moore was following Demarcus Bunch through the city of England, Arkansas as Bunch and his friends were scouting for a location to shoot a music video in their hometown. After noticing they were being followed, Bunch approached the officer to ask him why.

"You understand I know who my people are, right? Who belongs here, who doesn’t?” Moore said to the group.

Bunch and his friends recorded the encounter and then filed a complaint with the police department. But after getting no response, Bunch decided to post the video on Facebook Tuesday.

In a statement, the England Police Department said Moore was terminated from the department effective Aug. 8.

He was also fired from the Lonoke Police Department last May.