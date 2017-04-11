US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

World Bulletin / News Desk
An Arkansas police officer has been fired after telling a group of African Americans "you don't belong in my city".
Mike Moore was following Demarcus Bunch through the city of England, Arkansas as Bunch and his friends were scouting for a location to shoot a music video in their hometown. After noticing they were being followed, Bunch approached the officer to ask him why.
"You understand I know who my people are, right? Who belongs here, who doesn’t?” Moore said to the group.
Bunch and his friends recorded the encounter and then filed a complaint with the police department. But after getting no response, Bunch decided to post the video on Facebook Tuesday.
In a statement, the England Police Department said Moore was terminated from the department effective Aug. 8.
He was also fired from the Lonoke Police Department last May.
Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says
US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington