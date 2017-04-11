Worldbulletin News

US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Arkansas police officer has been fired after telling a group of African Americans "you don't belong in my city".

Mike Moore was following Demarcus Bunch through the city of England, Arkansas as Bunch and his friends were scouting for a location to shoot a music video in their hometown. After noticing they were being followed, Bunch approached the officer to ask him why.

"You understand I know who my people are, right? Who belongs here, who doesn’t?” Moore said to the group.

Bunch and his friends recorded the encounter and then filed a complaint with the police department. But after getting no response, Bunch decided to post the video on Facebook Tuesday.

In a statement, the England Police Department said Moore was terminated from the department effective Aug. 8.

He was also fired from the Lonoke Police Department last May.



